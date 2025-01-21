NEXE Innovations Secures Third Purchase Order From Bridgehead Coffee

The third purchase order in under two months highlights the increasing demand in NEXE's sustainable, BPI-certified compostable coffee pods

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce its third purchase order from Bridgehead Coffee ("Bridgehead"), a proudly Canadian-owned and operated business with over 40 years of history.

Bridgehead Centro House 100% Compostable Pods (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

In our view, the continued demand for NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods reflects the growing market traction of NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods, which we believe align with consumer demand for eco-friendly alternatives. NEXE entered a two-year master manufacturing agreement with Bridgehead in December 2024.

Bridgehead, a proudly Canadian-owned business with a rich 40-year history, embraces NEXE's proprietary compostable technology to enhance its product offerings. Under a two-year master manufacturing agreement established in December 2024, NEXE is currently supplying Bridgehead's popular coffee blends, Centro House and Bytown Boom, in fully compostable pods. These blends are now available at select Farm Boy retail locations and online through Bridgehead's website: https://www.bridgehead.ca/.

"We believe the continued positive response to these products indicates a market for sustainable coffee solutions and in particular, the NEXE BPI-certified compostable coffee pod," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "Our compostable pods offer a seamless brewing experience while addressing environmental concerns, which in our view, makes them a perfect fit for conscientious consumers. This collaboration supports our efforts to build momentum and scale as we move into 2025."

Bridgehead was one of the first coffeehouses in Canada to serve Fairtrade and Organic coffee. Bridgehead operates 17 coffeehouses in Ontario and is a wholesale partner with retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Longo's, and Farm Boy. Bridgehead also sells its products through its website: https://www.bridgehead.ca/.

