NEXE Launches XOMA Feb 5th Using Its Proprietary Capsule

Company Co-Founder and CEO Darren Footz commented, "This is a pivotal milestone for us. With almost six years from concept to commercialization, this innovative product will be the first time the public will be able to touch, see, and enjoy the great taste that our pod is able to deliver. Consumers will now be able to savor their coffee without the waste associated with typical single-serve beverages. Our Xoma offering, including the packaging, will be environmentally-friendly. Initial demand is strong, and we will be expanding our offerings in the near term."

This launch is intended to be the first in a series of product releases designed to meet demand from health and environmentally conscious consumers. The Xoma Superfoods line is designed to combine personal wellness and sustainability in a premium product for health and environmentally conscious consumers. Visit Xoma.ca to stay up to date with all other superfood offerings in the coming months.

The Company's fully compostable plant-based NEXE pod is the perfect delivery mechanism for future Xoma products, while adhering to NEXE's environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) goals. With this launch, NEXE aims to set the benchmark for advancing plant-based manufacturing technologies and sustainable consumer goods.

Ash Guglani, President, stated, "We are proud to say that in addition to the $14.2M that the Company raised in its December 2020 financing, NEXE has received more than $3M from warrant exercises to date. The Company remains fully funded to fulfill its capital requirements. Funds raised to date will be used to scale our direct-to-consumer Xoma Superfoods brand as well as continue to bring additional revenue-generating initiatives on-line."

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

xoma.ca

instagram.com/xomasuperfoods/

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $30M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

