NEXE Launches XOMA Superfoods

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials science and advanced manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce XOMA Superfoods, NEXE's in-house coffee and superfoods brand, soon to go live at www.Xoma.ca. XOMA - derived from the Greek word for soil - allows the Company to meet its sustainability mandate, while providing our customers with the highest quality coffees and superfoods. NEXE plans to launch the first stock-keeping unit (SKU) under the XOMA Superfoods brand, a soluble micro-ground coffee fortified with MCT oil packaged in the NEXE Pod, as a pilot in late January 2021.

"XOMA Superfoods is the next logical step for NEXE," said Company CEO Darren Footz. "Our innovative, plant-based technology means that customers can continue with their daily superfood and coffee consumption but can now enjoy the experience sustainably. XOMA offers high-quality, healthy products in our fully compostable packaging."

NEXE plans to add more products, available for purchase online and through subscription, via a new direct to consumer ("DTC") e-commerce platform. XOMA Superfoods will eventually include a wide range of healthy lifestyle products, which may include coffees, superfood creamers, coconut oil, MCT oil, mushrooms, and moringa.

The launch of XOMA and the accompanying DTC e-commerce platform, provides NEXE with a sales ecosystem for its proprietary capsules. The launch will better enable NEXE to understand its customers and their tastes, manage quality control and logistics, and maintain high brand integrity, while providing customers with a great overall experience.

The ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic has forced consumers to prioritize their grocery spend taking a more active role in their personal wellness. This focus on health has increased consumer demand for functional foods and superfoods with high-quality novel ingredients. At the same time, the pandemic has accelerated the move to online DTC sales, as consumers avoid public spaces either by preference or local health ordinance.

With its experience in packaging high-quality coffee using innovative compostable materials, NEXE is well-placed to meet the important demands of the health and environmentally-conscious consumer.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials innovation based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in existing major single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods (+40 billion plastic pods discarded every year). With over $30M raised (equity and government funding) to date and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Website: www.nexe.ca

Xoma Superfoods: www.xoma.ca

Youtube Channel: https://youtu.be/eGV9tKfgt5I

