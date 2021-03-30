Nexen Tire Achieves Incredible Milestone - ½ Billion Tires Manufactured With Zero Recalls

Nexen Tire has streamlined its tire manufacturing by using a highly sophisticated seven-step process. From mixing compounds to curing and everything in between, each Nexen tire is manufactured using the company's state-of-the-art automated procedure.

What sets Nexen apart from other tire manufacturers is its testing process. On the last step of production, every tire is subjected to an additional five-step checklist before shipping to one of Nexen's distribution centers.

This testing includes:

Visual test - Visual inspection of the tire's interior, exterior and bead

Weight Distribution - Tested using an ultrasonic beam to verify consistent weight distribution before wheel assembly

Dynamic Balance - Testing that measures balancing and optimal air pressure after wheel assembly

Uniformity Test - Ensures the uniformity and rigidity of the size of the tire

X-Ray - Verifies the inside of the tires and structure of belts are free of manufacturing defects and foreign materials

Nexen Tire operates three global tire technology centers equipped with rubber-testing labs and indoor test wheels capable of running both rolling resistance and high-speed uniformity simulations. The company's latest tire technology center, which opened last year in Richfield, Ohio, has helped position Nexen Tire ensure it continues to meet the strict production demands for North American OEMs.

"Nexen Tire is known globally for having some of the most stringent quality control standards in the tire industry, and we feel our milestone of 21 years with zero recalls is truly a testament to our commitment to safety," said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America, Inc. "We plan to build on this incredible achievement with an aggressive growth plan to become a global top 10 tire manufacturer by 2025, and we are confident our proven manufacturing process will get us there."

Nexen Tire offers 23 different top-tier tire solutions for both OEM and aftermarket applications and the company recently added four new OEM applications to its 2021 portfolio.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

