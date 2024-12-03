NEXEN TIRE Announces Executive Appointments

-- Company to Promote Next-Generation Leaders in Key Business Areas Including Sales, Production, and R&D --

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced on Nov. 29 the promotion of five executives, including CEO Chief Executive Officer John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim. Through these appointments, the company selected next-generation leaders who have achieved demonstrated success in key business areas such as sales, production, and research and development (R&D).

NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, announced on Nov. 29 the promotion of five executives, including CEO Chief Executive Officer John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim. Through these appointments, the company selected next-generation leaders who have achieved demonstrated success in key business areas such as sales, production, and research and development (R&D).

The newly promoted CEO John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim has been with the company since 1990 and has led sales and marketing operations not just in Korea but also in the Asia-Pacific and European regions, achieving outstanding results as a sales expert.

Since 2016, CEO John Bosco (Hyeon Suk) Kim has played key responsibilities in the global sales division, contributing to NEXEN TIRE's growth into a global enterprise. In particular, he oversaw sales and marketing throughout Europe, driving brand recognition and revenue growth in the global market. In recognition of his contributions, he received the 'Export $900 Million USD Achievement' award from NEXEN TIRE in 2018 and received the Bronze Order of Industrial Service Merit, a prestigious honor bestowed by the South Korean government to individuals who have made significant contributions to the country's industrial development.

Since 2021, he has served as the Head of the Global OE (Original Equipment) Sales Business Group, overseeing OE supply and leading the expansion of premium OE supply. Currently, NEXEN TIRE supplies products to 28 automotive manufacturers for 118 vehicle models, successfully increasing brand recognition.

Through these executive appointments, NEXEN TIRE plans to further solidify its worldwide competitiveness, and respond quickly to the rapidly changing market environment, as well as signal a generational shift towards the future.

"As this leadership restructuring will provide NEXEN TIRE with an opportunity to take a significant leap forward," said Travis Kang, Global CEO of NEXEN TIRE. "We expect our new leaders, who possess seasoned expertise and insights from extensive field experience, to drive the company's sustainable growth and contribute to profit maximization."

Executive Appointments at Nexen Tire

CEO Promotion

John Bosco ( Hyeon Suk) Kim

Business Group (BG) Head Promotions

DAE CHOONG KIM , Global Sales BG Leader

, Global Sales BG Leader CHULJUN KIM, Global Production BG Leader

JONGMYOUNG KIM, Head of Central Research Institute

BONHYONG GOO, Head of Management Administration

For more information or to set up an interview with a NEXEN TIRE representative, please contact [email protected] or call (615) 463-3050.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. NEXEN TIRE produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. NEXEN TIRE supplies OE tires to global premium car makers in various countries around the world proving its quality and technology of its products. Additionally, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards in 2014 for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international/

Nexen Public Relations

Nexen Tire America

(615) 463-3050

[email protected]

SOURCE Nexen Tire America