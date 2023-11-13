NEXEN TIRE NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE NEW YORK RANGERS

Nexen Tire Will be Integrated Across Rangers Digital Platforms and During Rangers Games at The Garden

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) announced today a marketing partnership with Nexen Tire, naming one of the leading global tire manufacturers an Official Partner of the New York Rangers. Through the partnership, Nexen Tire will receive significant brand promotion during Rangers games at Madison Square Garden, including digital dasherboard signage, virtual blue line signage and ribbon LED signage. Nexen Tire will also receive exposure on the digital boards outside of Madison Square Garden, which are on display to the millions of people who pass by The Garden every day.

Stephane Matteau (Former New York Ranger), Brian Yoonseok Han (CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc), and David Hopkinson (President and COO, MSG Sports)
"We are delighted to be partnering with Nexen Tire," said David Hopkinson, President and COO, MSG Sports, who oversees global marketing and brand partnerships across the MSG family of companies. "A globally present and accessible brand, Nexen Tire makes for an incredible addition to Madison Square Garden Sports' portfolio of marketing partners."

"We are thrilled to announce the partnership between Nexen Tire and the New York Rangers," said Brian Yoonseok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc. "It is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join forces with an iconic team like the New York Rangers. We look forward to engaging with the community and the team's passionate fan base."

In addition, Nexen Tire will be the presenting partner on select Rangers social media posts, including "Road Game Player Arrivals," in which the brand's logo will appear in photos posted to the Rangers digital accounts.

Nexen Tire continues to leverage its sport partnerships to create legendary experiences and deepen its relationship with customers.

Crown Properties Collection represented MSG Sports in this partnership.

About Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSG Sports) is a leading professional sports company, with a collection of assets that includes the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL), as well as two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL). MSG Sports also operates a professional sports team performance center – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY. More information is available at www.msgsports.com.

About Nexen Tire:
Nexen Tire uses proprietary technology and the highest industry standards to ensure top-tier products backed by unmatched customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck, and winter offerings, the company excels in cutting-edge manufacturing and research. Nexen Tire offers premium products and is among a small group of tire manufacturers recognized as original equipment on vehicles worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Madison Square Garden Sports:
Leah Capobianco
[email protected]

Nexen Tire Contact:
[email protected]
(310) 374-6177

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.

