Nexen Tire Named Official Tire Of The Anaheim Ducks, Honda Center Arena

"Nexen Tire is extremely excited to be a part of a championship NHL franchise like the Anaheim Ducks and their premier arena, the Honda Center," said Brian YoonSeok Han, CEO of Nexen Tire America, Inc. "This partnership will help to elevate the Nexen Tire brand among more than a million NHL fans across Southern California, and when these fans enter the Honda Center arena during a Ducks game or other premier events, they'll know Nexen Tire has their back."

Every season more than 1.4-million Ducks social-media followers can watch the Nexen Tire High-Performance Play of the Week via social media. Sponsored by Nexen Tire, the High-Performance Play of the Week recaps the Ducks' best plays of the week.

"We are thrilled to partner with an innovative and customer-centric company like Nexen Tire," said Aaron Teats, President of Business Operations of the Anaheim Ducks. "We look forward to creating a synergy between our brands across the Southern California market that drives awareness to Nexen Tire's world-class products in front of our passionate fans at Honda Center."

The new partnership comes as the latest addition to Nexen Tire Global's sports marketing partnership portfolio, which continues to grow at a rapid pace, thanks to several key existing partnerships with massive sports icons like Manchester City, U.S. Formula DRIFT, AC Milan and BK Mladá.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, CUV/SUV/light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

Find out more about how Nexen Tire has your back:

About Anaheim Ducks:

The Anaheim Ducks were born in 1992 and played their first-ever game on Oct. 8, 1993 at Honda Center (then Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim). One of 32 NHL franchises located throughout the United States and Canada, the Ducks have played to over 90% capacity crowds in their history at the 17,174-seat Honda Center. On June 20, 2005, the Ducks franchise was purchased by Orange County residents Henry and Susan Samueli. By securing the first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history in 2007, the club also became the first team from California to win hockey's ultimate prize. The Ducks have reached the Conference Finals five times (2003, 2006, 2007, 2015 & 2017) and the Stanley Cup Final twice (2003 & 2007). The club has won six Pacific Divisions titles in franchise history, including five straight from 2013-17.

