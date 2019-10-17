Nexen Tire Renews Partnership With Purple Heart Foundation And Opens Latest Nexen Hero Vehicle Giveaway To All Honorably Discharged Veterans - Program Will Present 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4x4 To A Deserving Veteran

Earlier this year, many nominations poured in during the second Nexen Hero Campaign. The program, which concluded on Aug. 7 on National Purple Heart Day, honored retired Army Master Sgt. Brian Porter as the recipient of a custom 2020 Jeep Gladiator Sport S equipped with 35-inch Nexen Roadian MTX Xtreme off-road tires. Porter marked the second Purple Heart Medal Recipient to receive a custom vehicle as part of the Nexen Hero program. Retired Marine Cpl. Steven Diaz was the first winner of the Nexen Hero program "American Muscle for American Heroes," receiving a custom 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T equipped with Nexen Roadian HP Street Sport All-Season radial tires. Both vehicles were modified by legendary car customizer Kenny Pfitzer of Zero to 60 Designs .

For this year's build, Nexen Tire has partnered with leading Jeep aftermarket parts specialists to help transform the Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon into an off-road-ready warrior. Renowned Southern California Jeep builder All J Products in Big Bear Lake was tasked with modifying the Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. All J Products selected some of the hottest aftermarket Jeep parts from Rugged Ridge and the exterior received an extensive makeover featuring one-of-a-kind Nexen Tire graphics designed to honor a well-deserving veteran.

"After the remarkable success of our previous Nexen Hero campaigns, we're excited to announce we are going even bigger this time and expanding our reach to all veterans," said John Hagan, executive vice president of sales for Nexen Tire America, Inc. "In addition to incredibly inspiring Purple Heart recipients, our U.S. veterans continue to contribute to their communities after returning from duty, which is why we decided to open the nomination process to all veterans across the country. Through this program, we continue to honor heroes of our communities, because of their selfless service to provide security and stability for the nation and around the world."

Nexen takes its oath to give back very seriously. There are more than 18 million U.S. veterans around the world, and many are still in need of services as they transition to civilian life. Renewing its partnership with The Purple Heart Foundation is an integral part of the Nexen Hero III mission, furthering its support of our country's veterans by making a commitment to match donations during the giveaway period. Donations made exclusively at www.NexenTireUSA.com/NexenHero will be matched up to $30,000 by Nexen to benefit The Purple Heart Foundation and its many programs and services in support of our nations' veterans and their families. Last year, the program helped nearly 12,000 veterans file medical claims worth nearly $200 million in lifetime medical benefits. With the help of donations, the Nexen Hero III campaign can raise $60,000 or more during the giveaway period.

"We're thrilled to continue working with Nexen Tire for the third installment of its Nexen Hero program. For more than 60 years, The Purple Heart Foundation has supported combat-wounded veterans and honored the sacrifices they have made," said Stephen Ruckman, chief executive officer for The Purple Heart Foundation. "Aligning ourselves with partners like Nexen Tire further supports our mission to create incredible opportunities for our veterans. By opening the campaign to all veterans across the country, we are able to expand our reach and help even more voices be heard."

The nomination period runs Oct. 17 to Dec. 3 and the recipient will be announced live on national TV on the week of Dec. 16. To be eligible, nominees must be honorably discharged veterans from a U.S. armed service, subject to verification by the nominees' DD-214 form and must be willing to consent to a background check. The Nexen Hero Jeep Wrangler Rubicon recipient will be selected by Nexen Tire America, Inc. representatives in collaboration with The Purple Heart Foundation based on a variety of factors, including their overall military service and ongoing commitment to their community.

To nominate a veteran, make a donation to The Purple Heart Foundation and for official giveaway rules, please visit http://www.nexentireusa.com/nexenhero.

For more information on the Purple Heart Foundation, visit https://purpleheartfoundation.org.

About Purple Heart Foundation:

The Purple Heart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that fundraises for programs, services and resources that benefit veterans and their families. Over the past 60 years, the Purple Heart Foundation has funded academic scholarships, the MOPH National Service Officer program, research efforts and resources regarding veteran issues such as Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury, grants for service dogs, and much more. The Purple Heart Foundation's Mission is to holistically enhance the quality of life of all veterans and their families, providing them with direct service and fostering an environment of camaraderie and goodwill among combat wounded veterans.

About Nexen Tire:

Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

