Nexen Tire selected as Original Equipment on the Brand New Hyundai Venue

The N'Priz AH8 will be offered in size 205/55/R17 on the Hyundai Venue. This is the 13 th OE size fitment for the N'Priz AH8 in the US Market. The brand new Hyundai Venue joins the 39 other US OE fitments for Nexen Tire. The N'Priz AH8 excels in all types of terrain and has improved snow performance over its predecessor, the CP672. The N'Priz AH8 is ideal for the adventurous attitude the Hyundai Venue conveys and will surely complement the driving characteristics of the Venue.

The Hyundai Venue will hit showrooms later this year with Nexen Tire fitted as the Original Equipment for the brand new SUV. "Being selected as original equipment for the new Hyundai Venue further solidifies Nexen Tire's ongoing commitment to continued growth in the OE tire segment," said John Hagan, Executive Vice President of Sales for Nexen Tire America. "We look forward to the continued growth with Hyundai and the OE division."

About Nexen Tire: Inspired by Nexen's global family of drivers to engineer superior performing tires – from championship-winning Formula DRIFT drivers, rock-climbing off-road enthusiasts to everyday commuters – Nexen Tire utilizes proprietary technology and the highest quality standards in the industry to guarantee world-class products backed by unrivaled customer support for the life of each tire. As a worldwide leader in high-performance, passenger, SUV / light truck and winter offerings, the company is second-to-none in research, development and state-of-the-art manufacturing. And as part of a select group of tire manufacturers worldwide that are specified as standard fitment on original equipment vehicles, Nexen delivers premium products at a sensible price.

