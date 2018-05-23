Nexen Tire To Once Again Sponsor the Manchester City Cup in San Diego

The Nexen Manchester City Cup will feature boys' and girls' teams competing in all age groups from under 8s to under 19s. Hosted by Manchester City Football Club (Manchester City), the 2017/18 English Premier League Champions, and Surf Cup Sports, an influential youth soccer events management program in the U.S., the tournament was created to provide a forum where international, national and local teams can come together for healthy competition, as well as to provide opportunities for aspiring young players to set and achieve their goals. The Cup will be held across two different venues, the Surf Cup Sports Complex in Del Mar and the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside.

"We are excited to take part in providing a healthy challenge for young, aspiring athletes in the United States by sponsoring the Nexen Manchester City Cup for the second year in a row," said Jong Sun Kim, CEO of Nexen Tire USA. "Our continued participation in the Nexen Manchester City Cup demonstrates our commitment and effort in creating stronger ties in the North America region."

Nexen Tire is the official partner of Manchester City the 2017/18 Premier League Champions. With its U.S. headquarters located in Southern California, Nexen Tire broke ground for its new technology center in Ohio last year.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 416 dealers based in 136 countries around the world (as of April 2018) and owns three manufacturing plants -- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, the Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com/international.

