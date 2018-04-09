Nexeraa Technologies Offers New Desktop Drag-and-Drop Application

NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexeraa Technologies, an open-sourced, non-programmer's freeware development platform that is seeking to transform the lives of everyday people in our world today, is proud to announce they have launched their initial crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.

Determined to map the shortest path to efficiency and agility, Nexeraa wants to equip as many people as possible with life-changing opportunities which will make their value more than that of a robotic counterpart.

Nexeraa Technologies

Through open-sourced development and a desktop-based drag-and-drop automation application, Nexeraa has created a software tool with unlimited automating potential.

"As society heads toward the digital edge, a world in which robots have assumed most jobs leaving millions unemployed, we've developed a platform that is going to make a shift," said Novem Yong, Founder and Owner of Nexeraa Technologies.

"Together, with the help of the community, we are working preemptively to do something about the impending robotics age."

Nexeraa's software application enables users with a computer and basic knowledge of Internet functionality to complete more value-added tasks daily. The platform leverages and reverses the same technology used to create unemployment in the first place. This allows potential opportunities to become available to individuals before they lose their own employment.

"We proudly program for humanity, not for profit," said Novem. "Our open-source library provides free educational resources, gearing up everyday people for the invisible war that is to come."

"We need everyone's interested support to make a difference and curtail the predicted unemployment that is coming. That is why we have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo that is aimed at doing just that."

Everyday people can go into Nexeraa, drag-and-drop what they would like the application to mimic through a desktop, and sit back while the software provides the support and confidence these people need to feel valued in a digital age.

Nexeraa has until May 9, 2018 to meet their fundraising goal on Indiegogo.

"Automation will help people free up more time for a more value-added task today," said Novem. "We're all gifted. We believe that everyone has something special to give."

"Spread the word on the official launch of our crowdfunding campaign. Then head on over to check out our branded videos and campaign information today."

ABOUT NEXERAA TECHNOLOGIES

Nexeraa Technologies is an open-sourced, non-programmer's freeware development platform that is seeking to transform the lives of everyday people in our world today. Developed with everyday people in mind, Aatos, this drag-and-drop software solution will be freely accessible through the Free Community Platform. Regular people can go into Aatos, drag-and-drop what they would like the application to mimic through a desktop, and sit back while the software provides the support and confidence these people need to feel valued in a digital age.

Presently, Nexeraa is hosting a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, to complete May 9, 2018.

For more information, visit: http://bit.ly/Nex2Igg or contact Jerome Sanders via email at jerome@nexeraa.com.

Related Images

balancing-society-through.png

Balancing Society Through Nonprofit Empowerment

aatos-by-nexeraa-automate-your.png

Aatos by Nexeraa: Automate Your Future

time-to-say-goodbye.jpg

Time To Say Goodbye

Related Links

Campaign Link

Website

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i359ATfSwmw

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexeraa-technologies-offers-new-desktop-drag-and-drop-application-300626382.html

SOURCE Nexeraa Technologies

Related Links

http://www.nexeraa.com

