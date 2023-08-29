NexGen Announces the Appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer & Tracy Primeau as Special Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Salter as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective September 1, 2023. Mr. Salter commenced with NexGen in June 2021 and currently holds the role of Vice President, Finance. He has extensive experience in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, internal controls, and corporate finance activities. Mr. Salter is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Victoria. Prior to NexGen, Mr. Salter worked at Methanex Corporation and Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (previously Alterra Power Corp.) where he was responsible for financial reporting, controls and systems. Mr. Salter will assume the CFO position upon the resignation of Harpreet Dhaliwal who is pursuing other career interests.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ben has been an important part of NexGen's growth journey, and has consistently demonstrated exceptional commitment to the Company. His extensive knowledge of NexGen's financial landscape and requirements, combined with strong leadership abilities, make him the ideal candidate for the role of CFO, and positions the Company for an expansion. The entire NexGen leadership team and the Board of Directors would like to thank Harpreet for her valuable contributions during her time with the Company. Harpreet played a significant role in implementing key financial systems."

In addition, the Company is delighted to welcome Tracy Primeau as a Special Advisor specializing in community. With an extensive background in nuclear energy, Tracy's journey began at Ontario Power Generation's Pickering Nuclear Power Station, leading her to become one of the few women to attain a Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") license at Bruce Power and its sole female Shift Manager. A dedicated board member of both Ontario Power Generation and Women in Nuclear ("WiN") Canada, Tracy's commitment extends beyond the industry, notably as an influential mentor, active community participant, and proud Nipissing First Nation member. Her leadership, rooted in the Seven Grandfather Teachings, continues to inspire change and education on climate and Indigenous knowledge.

Mr. Curyer commented: "On behalf of the Board and Executive, it is a privilege to have Tracy join us at this exciting pivotal stage in the Company's development. Her vast experience and aligned values with respect to genuine community engagement and advancement will further compliment NexGen's demonstrated commitment in driving transformative change for all stakeholders."

