NexGen Continues to Intersect High-Grade Mineralization in all A2 and A3 Targets Highlighting Strength of Continuity at Arrow

VANCOUVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for an additional forty holes comprising 18,166.5 m from the Company's Feasibility stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Conversion of Indicated to Measured

This current phase of the 2019 drilling program is targeting the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain mine planning sections at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m based on a geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions. All drill holes are collared at a steep inclination, then shallowed out between -55° and -60° before intersecting the target by utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.

Highlights:

A2 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A2 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

AR-19-229c5 intersected 44.0 m of total composite mineralization including 14.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (573.0 to 678.0 m). Additionally, of the 14.05 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 3.35 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps;





A3 High-Grade Domains and Sub-Zone

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A3 only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

AR-19-248c2 intersected 45.5 m of total composite mineralization including 7.30 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 89.0 m section (487.0 to 576.0 m);





Drill hole locations are shown in Figure 1, drilling results can be found in table 1. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by initiation of a 2-stage (10 rig) high density drilling program that commenced in mid-December 2018 to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.





to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources. NexGen commenced an Environmental Assessment on the Rook I Project on April 29, 2019 in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.





in accordance with the requirements of both the Environmental Assessment Act and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ("CEAA 2012") after receiving acceptance of the Rook I Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission ("CNSC") and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment ("SMOE"). In addition, NexGen filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project. As of July 1, 2019 , the Company had cash-on-hand of approximately $85 million which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The largest drill program currently in Canada and in the Company's history continues to rapidly advance Arrow through to Feasibility Study, detailed design and permitting. These results once again demonstrate the uniqueness of Arrow in terms of high grade and continuity. With the broader team advancing all aspects of development, community and permitting, it is an exciting time at NexGen."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "This latest batch of radioactivity results from the A2 and A3 High-Grade Domains, again demonstrates our confidence in the continuation of the high-grade mineralization across the Arrow Deposit. The strength of mineralization seen as part of this mine plan development drilling is truly unique and something I've never seen in my career. Not only are we seeing continuity of strong mineralization but also in rock competency throughout the mine plan. We are looking forward to the completion of Phase I (conversion of Indicated Mineral Resource to the measured category) and the start of Phase II (conversion of Inferred Mineral Resource to the Indicated category)."

