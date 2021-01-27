NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling Earns 2020 Angie’s List Super Service Award

JENKINTOWN, Pa., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2020.

"Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie's List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into safe and comfortable spaces that can handle all the mess of life, work, school and entertainment under one roof. Our homeowners' consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network."

Angie's List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.

"Working with Angie's List has been a refreshing experience. We pride ourselves at NexGen on delivering top notch customer service and the fact that the informed consumers of Angie's List have already done a lot of their due diligence prior to reaching out to us makes things much easier. The prospective customer has already researched your organization, seen so many positive reviews, and has confidence in the services you provide. Prior to even speaking to us they already know when it comes to exterior remodeling in Pennsylvania and New Jersey we are the go to for roofing, windows, siding, gutters, doors, and decks." said Jesse Bator Co-Founder, Service Delivery and Sales.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angie's List as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angie's List provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

