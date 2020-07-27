NexGen Global Technologies Launches Its WHEN DISASTERS STRIKE Live Webinar Series

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Global Technologies, a software development company specializing in IP broadband based emergency communications, announced that they have expanded their webinar series on the value and implementation of technology software that facilitates immediate two-way-texting, photo and video exchange and distribution between first responders and emergency field personnel and the public.

This webinar series will focus on call handling during disasters, implementing 911 photo and video technology to aid citizens and keep first responders safe while being faced with natural or man-made disasters.

The webinars will demonstrate how Incident-related imagery (IRI) can help Emergency Communications Centers to respond effectively and efficiently during circumstances When Disasters Strike and they have a negative impact on response or rescue efforts.

The webinars are free of charge to all emergency personnel, both internal communications and field personnel. In addition to any organization concerned with the potential of having to deal with Disasters. These webinars will take place August 13th and 27th and last approximately 1 hour. Lori Preuss, CPE, is a Certified Public Safety Executive with 34 years of experience in emergency communications and has been an adjunct instructor with APCO International Institute for over 20 years.

For more information and to sign up for free access to NexGen's Webinar and Podcast Channels please visit https://publicsafety.education or contact Lori directly at 407-330-8265.

About NexGen: NexGen Global Technologies, LLC, founded in 2012, has developed a patented software technology for secure end-to-end receiving, sending and distribution of texts, photos and videos. NexGen is also one of less than a hand full of Certified Text-to-911 Solution Providers certified by the National Text Control Center, TCC.

