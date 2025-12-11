NexGen Hyperbaric Expands National Presence to Florida, Adds New Professional Sports Customer, and Announces Flagship Facility Launch

The same precision protocols used by pro athletes & top clinics is now available in SW Florida at NexGen Hyperbaric. Post this

NexGen Hyperbaric is nationally recognized in professional sports and has deepened its presence across the major leagues, including multiple teams in the NHL, MLB, and NFL—among some of them, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia Phillies, and most recently, the Miami Dolphins.

Founded in Naples in 2004 by Jonathan J. Rotella, DHL, NexGen Hyperbaric has grown from its Florida origins into one of the most recognized names in HBOT. With hospital-based centers across the U.S. and a fleet of proprietary mobile hyperbaric units serving hospitals , research institutions, and professional sports teams , NexGen Hyperbaric is at the forefront of advancing the delivery of hyperbaric medicine.

"Naples will always be special to us," said Jonathan J. Rotella, DHL, President and CEO of NexGen Hyperbaric. "It's where NexGen started, and now we're coming full circle—returning to our roots to open a flagship center that reflects the innovation, scale, and trust we've built nationwide. This facility represents the best of what hyperbaric medicine can offer to patients, athletes, and now, the broader community."

Accreditation & Clinical Leadership

The new Naples facility is preparing to undergo Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS) accreditation, a rigorous evaluation and ongoing operating standard, underscoring NexGen's commitment to the highest standards of safety and clinical excellence. UHMS Accreditation is the gold standard in hyperbaric facility accreditation. The center is supported by a distinguished medical team, each specialized in hyperbaric oxygen therapy, that includes:

Bindesh Patel, M.D., MPH, UHM

Mark Rubino, M.D., Neurologist

Desmond Hussey, M.D., Neurologist and Interventional Pain Specialist

Dr. Bindesh Patel is a board-certified hyperbaric medicine physician and member of the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society with 20+ years of experience. He has dedicated his career to disease prevention, health promotion, and improving outcomes in both clinical and community settings.

He serves as Corporate Medical Director for NexGen Hyperbaric and The Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, a NexGen Hyperbaric Company, leading advanced, hospital-based and mobile hyperbaric oxygen therapy programs.

"Our flagship facility will set the national benchmark for integrating medical-grade HBOT with next-generation recovery technology," added Dr. Bindesh Patel, Medical Director and Board-Certified Hyperbaric Medicine Physician. "It's the culmination of years of research, partnerships, and passion for redefining human performance, healing and vitality."

A National Leader, Returning Home

NexGen is recognized as one of the nation's premier providers of hyperbaric medicine, offering UHMS-accredited, FDA approved, PVHO-ASME compliant hyperbaric chambers at the highest standards of safety and clinical care.

Treatments at the Naples flagship will focus exclusively on hyperbaric oxygen therapy for a wide range of conditions, including:

Sports medicine applications: Athletic recovery, performance optimization, and soft tissue/bone healing

Athletic recovery, performance optimization, and soft tissue/bone healing Neurological recovery: Concussions, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and cognitive function support

Concussions, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and cognitive function support Regenerative medicine: Enhanced circulation, tissue repair, and stem cell mobilization

Enhanced circulation, tissue repair, and stem cell mobilization Anti-aging and wellness: Cellular health, vitality, and longevity protocols

Patient Access & Hours of Operation

Location:

NexGen Hyperbaric , 1441 Ridge Street, Naples, Florida 34103

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Friday: 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Saturday: 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Contact Us:

Schedule an Appointment:

To schedule an appointment at our Naples facility, please call 239-304-9551 or contact us online .

