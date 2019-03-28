NexGen Intersects Continuous and Strong High-Grade Mineralization in all of the Initial A2 Sub-Zone Targets from Feasibility Stage Drilling

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for the first twenty holes comprising 8,216.5 m from the Company's first phase of Feasibility-stage drilling program at our 100% owned, Rook I property in the Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan.

Highlights:

Objective I: Conversion of Indicated to Measured in the A2 Sub-Zone

Nineteen targets have been successfully intersected within the A2 Sub-Zone. This current phase of the program focuses on targets intersected at a spacing between 9.0 m and 16.7 m (based on geostatistical data spacing report compiled by Clayton V. Deutsch from Resource Modeling Solutions) for Indicated Mineral Resources to be elevated to a Measured Mineral Resource classification. All drill holes intersected the target between -55° and -60° utilizing the latest in directional drilling technology.

The highlights below include composite and off-scale radioactivity results from the A2 Shear only, for radioactivity results for the entire hole see Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data.

AR-19-225c1 intersected 38.0 m of total composite mineralization including 10.15 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 91.0 m section (529.0 to 620.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 10.15 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 7.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (529.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-224c1 intersected 37.5 m of total composite mineralization including 10.8 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 97.0 m section (496.0 to 593.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 10.8 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 4.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (496.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-224c2 intersected 47.0 m of total composite mineralization including 12.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (453.0 to 551.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 12.55 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 3.0 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (453.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-225c2 i ntersected 35.0 m of total composite mineralization including 11.05 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 92.0 m section (540.0 to 632.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 11.05 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

ntersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (540.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-223c2 intersected 43.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.5 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 97.0 m section (486.0 to 583.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 5.5 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 1.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (486.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-227c2 intersected 54.0 m of total composite mineralization including 9.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 98.0 m section (419.0 to 517.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 9.75 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (419.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-228c1 intersected 36.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.25 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an 87.0 m section (569.0 to 656.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the 4.25 m of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole 0.5 m of massive-to-semi massive pitchblende with minimum-greater-than-61,000 cps.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within an section (569.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. Additionally, of the of off-scale mineralization intersected in the hole AR-19-226c1 intersected 46.0 m of total composite mineralization including 6.4 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 100.0 m section (447.0 to 547.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone.

intersected including (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a section (447.0 to ) in the A2 Sub-Zone. AR-19-233c2 intersected 49.0 m of total composite mineralization including 9.45 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 99.0 m section (414.0 to 513.0 m ) in the A2 Sub-Zone.

Drill hole locations and schematics are shown in Figures 1 and 2. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

Expediting Arrow to Feasibility by initiation of a 2-stage 125,000m (10 rig) high density drilling program that commenced in mid-December 2018 to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources.

to focus on mine optimization plans based on Measured and Indicated mineral resources. The Company has approximately $100 million in the treasury which fully funds NexGen for all drilling, feasibility and development programs planned this year.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "This development focused drilling continually highlights the incredible nature and strength of Arrow in terms of the continuity of high grade uranium. Intersecting the type of mineralization reported in today's release with such regularity is simply unique and continually increases the technical strength of Arrow. We look forward to delivering the results of the 10 rig program throughout 2019."

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "These results demonstrate the confidence in the continuation of high-grade uranium mineralization within the A2 Sub-Zone. This initial release is just the beginning of what will surely be another highly successful 2019 program as the Company moves towards completing the Feasibility Study which will incorporate an updated mineral resource estimate based on the 2019 drill campaign which is the largest in the Company's history."

Table 1: Arrow Deposit Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole Athabasca Group -

Basement Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) CPS Range AR-19-221c1 327 -65 576 129.5 432.5 433.5 1 <500 - 990









442.5 446 3.5 <500 - 1100









448.5 449 0.5 <500 - 620









478.5 479.5 1 <500 - 580









485 486 1 <500 - 780









495.5 497.5 2 <500 - 1340









506.5 507 0.5 <500 - 670









511 517.5 6.5 <500 - 2200









524.5 549 24.5 <500 - 61000









554.5 555 0.5 <500 - 1180 AR-19-221c2 327 -65 597.5 N/A 426.5 430.5 4 <500 - 2100









437.5 438 0.5 <500 - 680









484 484.5 0.5 <500 - 1100









495.5 501 5.5 <500 - 1000









506 522.5 16.5 <500 - 1500









540 559.5 19.5 <500 - 61000









562 562.5 0.5 <500 - 1200









591.5 592 0.5 <500 - 550 AR-19-222c1 327 -65 597.5 133.45 401.5 404 2.5 <500 - 1400









422 425.5 3.5 <500 - 2600









437.5 439 1.5 <500 - 10800









447 447.5 0.5 <500 - 1000









450.5 482 31.5 <500 - 7400









494.5 551 56.5 <500 - 61000









557.5 559 1.5 <500 - 3720









577 577.5 0.5 <500 - 560 AR-19-222c2 327 -65 594 N/A 412.5 413 0.5 <500 - 1100









417.5 418 0.5 <500 - 2800









433 437.5 4.5 <500 - 1350









443.5 453.5 10 <500 - 32000









456 457.5 1.5 <500 - 2100









461.5 463 1.5 <500 - 3000









466 471 5 <500 - 6900









474.5 478 3.5 <500 - 1600









480.5 490 9.5 <500 - 1150









492.5 493 0.5 <500 - 1250









497 523 26 <500 - 61000









528.5 538.5 10 <500 - 37000









543.5 546.5 3 <500 - 18600 AR-19-223c1 327 -65 588 133.6 435 438.5 3.5 <500 - 1300









446 449.5 3.5 <500 - 2700









453 460 7 <500 - 6900









464.5 468 3.5 <500 - 3800









474 476.5 2.5 <500 - 1400









485.5 486 0.5 900 - 1280









490 495.5 5.5 <500 - 5500









498.5 503.5 5 <500 - 1380









509.5 519.5 10 <500 - 3000









522.5 528.5 6 <500 - 1300









532 549 17 <500 - 61000









553 556.5 3.5 <500 - 3800









559 560.5 1.5 <500 - 4300









569 570.5 1.5 <500 - 1600 AR-19-223c2 327 -65 615.5 N/A 434.5 438 3.5 <500 - 640









444.5 446 1.5 <500 - 1000









451.5 453 1.5 <500 - 1700









455.5 462 6.5 <500 - 17000









466.5 467.5 1 <500 - 2800









473 475 2 <500 - 740









479 483.5 4.5 <500 - 560









488 491 3 <500 - 1500









499 502 3 <500 - 1000









508.5 515 6.5 <500 - 3300









539.5 552.5 13 <500 - 61000









555 558 3 <500 - 34200









565 572 7 <500 - 31000









574.5 576 1.5 <500 - 870 AR-19-223c3 327 -65 586.5 N/A 417.5 418 0.5 <500 - 700









425 426 1 <500 - 920









435 444.5 9.5 <500 - 6900









452 459.5 7.5 <500 - 3300









462.5 465 2.5 <500 - 1100









468.5 470.5 2 <500 - 660









473 476 3 <500 - 5300









485 490.5 5.5 <500 - 2400









493 495 2 <500 - 1450









498.5 517.5 19 <500 - 7000









520 523.5 3.5 <500 - 1000









527 551 24 <500 - 61000









559.5 566 6.5 <500 - 61000









570.5 573 2.5 <500 - 670 AR-19-224c1 327 -65 597.5 129.45 404 404.5 0.5 <500 - 640









443.5 446.5 3 <500 - 1100









449 449.5 0.5 <500 - 1080









452 452.5 0.5 <500 - 640









455 456 1 <500 - 2050









465 465.5 0.5 <500 - 1370









469.5 473.5 4 <500 - 1650









497.5 500.5 3 <500 - 820









503 506.5 3.5 <500 - 1040









510 511 1 <500 - 540









524.5 525 0.5 <500 - 560









530 533 3 <500 - 710









536.5 538 1.5 <500 - 2340









543.5 544.5 1 <500 - 1270









548 551 3 <500 - 3610









554.5 575.5 21 <500 - 61000 AR-19-224c2 327 -65 612.5 N/A 441 442.5 1.5 <500 - 1850









445 447.5 2.5 <500 - 1220









450 453.5 3.5 <500 - 2350









470 470.5 0.5 <500 - 520









476 478.5 2.5 <500 - 4100









494 503 9 <500 - 2800









518 518.5 0.5 <500 - 600









524 524.5 0.5 <500 - 530









538 571.5 33.5 <500 - 61000









582 585.5 3.5 <500 - 13000 AR-19-225c1 327 -65 627.5 128.7 474 474.5 0.5 <500 - 630









494.5 495 0.5 <500 - 520









501 505 4 <500 - 4500









520.5 525 4.5 <500 - 1280









531 531.5 0.5 <500 - 980









545 546 1 <500 - 1180









566.5 598.5 32 <500 - 61000 AR-19-225c2 327 -65 636.5 N/A 473.5 474.5 1 <500 - 900









479.5 480.5 1 <500 - 2000









563.5 593.5 30 <500 - 61000









596 598 2 <500 - 21000









602 605 3 <500 - 650 AR-19-226c1 327 -65 564.5 131.5 446.5 447 0.5 <500 - 740









457 468.5 11.5 <500 - 1350









472.5 473.5 1 <500 - 2040









482.5 483 0.5 <500 - 560









491.5 503.5 12 <500 - 2240









506 508.5 2.5 <500 - 3540









512.5 527.5 15 <500 - 61000









536.5 539.5 3 <500 - 9300 AR-19-226c1a 327 -65 177 144.15 No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-19-226c2 327 -65 567 N/A 453.5 454 0.5 <500 - 740









457.5 458 0.5 <500 - 600









463 466.5 3.5 <500 - 730









474.5 475 0.5 <500 - 510









489.5 492 2.5 <500 - 860









497.5 522.5 25 <500 - 61000









527.5 528.5 1 <500 - 1050









547 548 1 <500 - 2200 AR-19-227c1 327 -65 525.5 138.3 442 442.5 0.5 <500 - 680









445 446.5 1.5 <500 - 1200









463 502.5 39.5 <500 - 61000 AR-19-227c2 327 -65 540.5 N/A 439 439.5 0.5 <500 - 720









454.5 455 0.5 <500 - 860









460 508.5 48.5 <500 - 61000









513 517.5 4.5 <500 - 22000 AR-19-228c1 327 -65 663.5 134 249 249.5 0.5 <500 - 750









458 477.5 19.5 <500 - 23000









480 483.5 3.5 <500 - 3510









487 487.5 0.5 <500 - 3300









492 492.5 0.5 <500 - 1750









505 505.5 0.5 <500 - 800









512 523.5 11.5 <500 - 55300









551 551.5 0.5 <500 - 650









575.5 581 5.5 <500 - 1130









600.5 603 2.5 <500 - 590









605.5 624.5 19 <500 - 61000









629.5 632.5 3 <500 - 61000









635 638 3 <500 - 680









646.5 649 2.5 <500 - 890









660 660.5 0.5 <500 - 700 AR-19-228c2 327 -65 672.5 N/A 459.5 469.5 10 <500 - 40000









472 476 4 <500 - 4400









478.5 481.5 3 <500 - 1500









509.5 510.5 1 <500 - 9600









515 534 19 <500 - 50000









598 599 1 <500 - 750









602 603 1 <500 - 970









605.5 610 4.5 <500 - 1300









616.5 627 10.5 <500 - 61000









630 634 4 <500 - 8500









638 639 1 <500 - 1600









641.5 654.5 13 <500 - 53000









658.5 659.5 1 <500 - 700 AR-19-233c1 327 -65 534.5 133.7 447.5 450.5 3 <500 - 3300









453.5 491.5 38 <500 - 61000









495.5 501.5 6 <500 - 920 AR-19-233c2 327 -65 537.5 N/A 457 465 8 <500 - 2000









467.5 481.5 14 <500 - 61000









484 510.5 26.5 <500 - 61000









522.5 523 0.5 <500 - 920

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

downhole All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

Hole AR-19-226c1a was terminated due to deviation in the overburden

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production. NexGen owns a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada and a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration projects throughout northwest Saskatchewan. NexGen is the recipient of the PDAC's 2018 Bill Dennis Award and the 2019 Environmental and Social Responsibility Award.

Technical Disclosure

The technical information in this news release with respect to the PFS has been reviewed and approved by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng. of Wood., David Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., and Jason Cox, P.Eng. of RPA, each of whom is a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101").

The Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Mr. Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist at RPA and Mr. David Ross, P.Geo., Director of Resource Estimation and Principal Geologist at RPA. Both are independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument (NI) 43-101 and they have approved the disclosure herein. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols. All other technical information in this news release has been approved by Mr. James Hatley, a Professional Engineer, Senior Vice-President – Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Hatley is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101 and has reviewed the underlying the information or opinions contained herein on mine design.

A technical report in respect to the PFS is filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) and is available for review on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

SEC Standards

Estimates of mineralization and other technical information included or referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The definitions of proven and probable mineral reserves used in NI 43-101 differ from the definitions in SEC Industry Guide 7. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority. As a result, the reserves reported by the Company in accordance with NI 43-101 may not qualify as "reserves" under SEC standards. In addition, the terms "mineral resource", "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and normally are not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into reserves. "Inferred mineral resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian securities laws, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Additionally, disclosure of "contained pounds" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian securities laws; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measurements. Accordingly, information contained or referenced in this news release containing descriptions of the Company's mineral deposits may not be comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

Technical Information

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project Saskatchewan NI 43-101 Technical Report on Pre-feasbility Study" dated effective 5 November, 2018 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Paul O'Hara, P.Eng., Jason J. Cox, P.Eng., David M. Robson, P.Eng., M.B.A., Mark B. Mathisen, C.P.G. each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml) providing details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the Mineral Resource and is available on NexGen Energy's website (www.nexgenenergy.ca).

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 4, 2019 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

