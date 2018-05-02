NexGen Makes Significant New Discoveries of Near Arrow Mineralization Northwest and Along Strike in Winter Drill Campaign

NexGen Energy Ltd.

VANCOUVER, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX:NXE, NYSE MKT:NXE) is pleased to report radioactivity results for fifty-four holes comprising 30,208 m from Arrow, South Arrow and regional exploration as part of our now concluded winter drilling program on our 100% owned, Rook I property, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. 

Highlights:

Discovery of A0 Shear

Follow up drilling to the northwest of the Arrow deposit (where hole GAR-17-001 recently discovered mineralization that returned 8.0 m at 1.43% U3O8) has successfully confirmed mineralization in a new shear named the "A0 Shear"

  • AR-18-187c3 intersected 33.0 m of total composite mineralization including 0.3 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 17,000 cps) within a 67.5 m section (535.5 to 603.0 m) in the A0 shear.

New Mineralization Intersected 160 m Northwest of the AO Shear

Furthermore, the last hole of the 2018 winter program intersected off-scale mineralization 160 m northwest of the A0 shear. This new area of mineralization has yet to be defined, meaning the northwest remains completely open and untested for the future expansion of the Arrow Deposit.

  • AR-18-208c1 intersected 10.5 m of total composite mineralization including 0.2 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 32,800 cps) within a 182.5 m section (562.0 to 744.5 m) northwest of the A0 shear zone.

Mineralization Intersected to the Northeast of the A1 and A2 Shears

Drilling focused to the northeast of the Arrow Deposit, testing 50 m along strike from known mineralization at varying elevations intersected significant mineralization within the A1 and A2 shears. The systematic step-outs to the northeast show that Arrow remains largely open and untested at these elevations in the A1 and A2 shears.

  • AR-18-189c4 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.9 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 54.0 m section (820.0 to 874.0 m) in the A1 and A2 shears. The hole successfully expanded both the A1 and A2 shear zones to the northeast of existing A1 and A2 inferred resource grade shells.

A2 Shear Expansion

  • AR-18-186c1 intersected 28.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.3 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 45.0 m section (507.5 to 552.5 m) in the A2 shear. The hole successfully expanded the thickness of the A2 shear zone to the northeast of the current A2 Inferred resource grade shells.

  • AR-18-200c2 intersected 36.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 43.0 m section (739 to 782.0 m) in the A2 shear. The hole expanded the thickness of the A2 shear zone, down-dip from the existing A2 high-grade domain.

A3 Shear Infill

Positive infill drill results from the A3 high-grade domains continued, where the objective was to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources, where the Indicated Mineral Resources only will be incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3/2018 release.

  • AR-18-202c1 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 119.5 m section (477.5 to 597.0 m) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.

  • AR-18-186c2 intersected 55.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 123.0 m section (393.0 to 516.0 m) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.

  • AR-18-197c3 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 116.5 m section (595.0 to 711.5 m) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.

Regional Exploration

South Arrow

Expansion drilling intersected mineralization including off-scale radioactivity which was 175 m southwest of the main zone of mineralization at South Arrow. The target area remains prospective for future exploration and expansion.

  • AR-18-199c1 intersected 9.5 m of total composite mineralization including 0.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 13,500 cps) within a 32.5 m section (345.5 to 378.0 m).

Patterson Conductor Corridor

Regional drilling on the Patterson Corridor focused on two high priority target areas, which included Mirror and the Arrow VTEM Conductor. The Mirror target area is located 1.5 km southeast of the Arrow Deposit along a parallel conductor. The drill holes in the area successfully intersected the targeted VTEM conductor but did not encounter significant uranium mineralization. The Arrow Conductor is situated approximately 2.5 km southwest and along strike from the Arrow Deposit, hosted within the same VTEM conductor. Arrow-type silicified semi-pelitic gneiss was intersected throughout in all of the 6 holes drilled in the area. Moderate to intense sericitic alteration, similar to Arrow-type alteration found proximal to the Arrow deposit was intersected in several of the drill holes.

Drill hole locations and long sections are shown in Figures 1 to 4. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

  • The Arrow Deposit remains open in most directions, with high potential for future high-grade discoveries in close proximity to existing mineral resources.

  • Pre-feasibility staged technical studies including geotechnical work, hydrogeological work, and metallurgy continue in advance of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and maiden Pre-Feasibility Study scheduled for the end of Q3 / early Q4 2018.

  • The Company has cash on hand of approximately ~$150 million.

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The four winter 2018 drill program objectives were successfully reached. Two significant exploration initiatives resulted in the discovery of an A0 shear zone, and secondly testing 160 m northwest of the A0 shear has also intersected intense mineralization within another, yet to be defined zone which remains open. Additionally, expansion of Mineral Resources within the A1 and A2 shear zones from the AR-18-189 series holes demonstrate Arrow remains open on strike. The continued success of resource expansion and near Arrow exploration drilling, from my experience, indicates the absolute scale of the Arrow Deposit will not be fully realized without significantly more drilling and ultimately, not until underground. Furthermore, the infill drilling highlights the robustness of the Arrow Mineral Resource model and has maximized available Indicated Mineral Resources for the purpose of the maiden Pre-Feasibility Study. Regional exploration testing along strike from the Arrow Deposit successfully intersected prospective, Arrow-type alteration and lithological packages which highlights the potential for future discoveries along the Patterson Lake Corridor. The team is looking forward to testing the new A0 shear, northwest of the A0, northeast of the A1 and A2 and to the southwest of Arrow during summer 2018. " 

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The targeted winter drill campaign focused on converting Inferred to Indicated, expanding the overall footprint in previously untested areas and understanding future growth potential of Arrow. All of these were successfully achieved and with the discovery of the A0, intense mineralization 160m to the northwest of the A0, and to the northeast of the A1 and A2 shears, suggests substantial drilling is required to determine the ultimate extent of Arrow.  Troy and his team are already in planning for a summer 2018 exploration and development program."

Table 1: Arrow Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca
Group -
Basement
Unconformity

Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-18-186c1

330

-68

840.50

132.00

389.00

392.00

3.00

<500 -  33000





405.50

406.00

0.50

<500 -  1020





412.50

413.50

1.00

<500 -  8000





417.00

426.50

9.50

<500 -  9000





430.00

441.50

11.50

<500 -  61000





446.00

446.50

0.50

<500 -  850





454.00

462.50

8.50

<500 -  3800





467.50

469.00

1.50

<500 -  1480





507.50

514.50

7.00

<500 -  1450





531.00

552.50

21.50

<500 -  61000





582.50

583.00

0.50

<500 -  860





585.50

586.00

0.50

<500 -  600





590.00

597.50

7.50

<500 -  61000





666.00

666.50

0.50

<500 -  680





745.00

746.50

1.50

<500 -  1900

AR-18-186c2

330

-68

561.50

N/A

393.00

394.50

1.50

<500 -  1700





406.00

407.00

1.00

<500 -  2300





411.00

411.50

0.50

<500 -  2740





432.00

435.50

3.50

<500 -  12000





442.50

445.00

2.50

<500 -  61000





448.00

452.50

4.50

<500 -  16000





455.50

476.00

20.50

<500 -  61000





479.50

482.50

3.00

<500 -  1720





487.50

488.00

0.50

<500 -  520





492.00

505.00

13.00

<500 -  4700





507.50

508.50

1.00

<500 -  2300





512.50

516.00

3.50

<500 -  1800





550.00

554.00

4.00

<500 -  1250

AR-18-187c1

327

-70

657.50

117.00

237.50

238.00

0.50

<500 -  9400





276.50

308.00

31.50

<500 -  5800





316.00

320.50

4.50

<500 -  2710





325.50

326.00

0.50

<500 -  505





333.00

333.50

0.50

830 -  2690





350.00

350.50

0.50

<500 -  1730





402.50

406.50

4.00

<500 -  850





421.00

423.50

2.50

<500 -  1500





437.00

444.00

7.00

<500 -  1490





478.50

481.50

3.00

<500 -  1100





521.00

523.50

2.50

<500 -  26000

AR-18-187c2

327

-70

930.50

N/A

281.00

283.50

2.50

<500 -  930





301.50

328.50

27.00

<500 -  5230





331.00

331.50

0.50

750 -  1000





335.50

343.00

7.50

<500 -  1160





346.50

347.00

0.50

<500 -  710





356.50

357.00

0.50

<500 -  600





394.50

395.00

0.50

<500 -  900





398.50

399.00

0.50

<500 -  540





405.50

411.00

5.50

<500 -  1100





414.00

431.00

17.00

<500 -  61000





455.50

456.00

0.50

<500 -  520





487.00

495.00

8.00

<500 -  1270





892.50

893.50

1.00

<500 -  780

AR-18-187c3

327

-70

914.50

N/A

280.50

282.00

1.50

<500 -  700





288.00

302.00

14.00

<500 -  6580





309.00

315.50

6.50

<500 -  3400





330.00

347.50

17.50

<500 -  3400





350.50

352.50

2.00

<500 -  1210





359.50

360.50

1.00

<500 -  720





408.50

413.00

4.50

<500 -  1200





426.00

428.50

2.50

<500 -  880





535.50

536.50

1.00

<500 -  690





547.00

548.50

1.50

<500 -  17000





552.50

557.00

4.50

<500 -  3590





559.50

560.50

1.00

<500 -  710





563.50

580.00

16.50

<500 -  2040





583.50

585.50

2.00

<500 -  1260





596.50

603.00

6.50

<500 -  9800

AR-18-187c4

327

-70

918.50

N/A

283.00

330.50

47.50

<500 -  33000





339.50

340.00

0.50

<500 -  550





401.00

404.50

3.50

<500 -  3000





407.50

408.00

0.50

<500 -  720





412.50

417.00

4.50

<500 -  19500





419.50

427.00

7.50

<500 -  27000





448.50

453.00

4.50

<500 -  2800





460.00

460.50

0.50

<500 -  540





675.50

677.50

2.00

<500 -  1600

AR-18-188c1

327

-70

519.00

125.65

420.00

420.50

0.50

<500 -  630





432.00

432.50

0.50

<500 -  680





477.50

478.00

0.50

<500 -  550





483.50

489.00

5.50

<500 -  1800

AR-18-188c2

327

-70

582.00

N/A

428.00

428.50

0.50

<500 -  620





432.50

434.00

1.50

<500 -  1050





486.50

487.00

0.50

<500 -  725





493.00

495.00

2.00

<500 -  15400





500.00

501.50

1.50

<500 -  40000





505.50

507.00

1.50

<500 -  61000

AR-18-188c3

327

-70

597.00

N/A

440.00

440.50

0.50

<500 -  760





443.50

444.50

1.00

<500 -  760





495.50

496.00

0.50

<500 -  510





506.50

512.00

5.50

<500 -  2100





517.00

519.00

2.00

<500 -  9600





521.50

527.00

5.50

<500 -  7800





558.50

559.00

0.50

<500 -  560

AR-18-189c1

327

-70

984.50

128.00

704.00

705.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





855.00

859.00

4.00

<500 -  2258





867.00

871.00

4.00

<500 -  8200





884.50

885.50

1.00

<500 -  1400

AR-18-189c2

327

-70

1056.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-189c3

327

-70

972.50

N/A

828.50

836.50

8.00

<500 -  4700





843.50

848.00

4.50

<500 -  2200





850.50

855.00

4.50

<500 -  2400





862.50

873.00

10.50

<500 -  5600





879.50

885.00

5.50

<500 -  35000

AR-18-189c4

327

-70

930.50

N/A

820.00

826.00

6.00

<500 -  61000





832.00

852.50

20.50

<500 -  61000





855.50

868.50

13.00

<500 -  18500





873.50

874.00

0.50

<500 -  600

AR-18-189c5

327

-70

915.50

N/A

424.50

425.00

0.50

<500 -  1240





798.50

802.50

4.00

<500 -  24400





807.00

808.50

1.50

<500 -  2000





812.50

813.00

0.50

<500 -  840





816.50

819.50

3.00

<500 -  950





829.50

832.50

3.00

<500 -  8000





836.00

842.00

6.00

<500 -  6800

AR-18-195c1

327

-70

519.50

N/A

395.50

396.00

0.50

<500 -  600





406.50

407.00

0.50

<500 -  1010





409.50

410.50

1.00

<500 -  3700





414.00

415.00

1.00

<500 -  39000





428.50

432.00

3.50

<500 -  61000





436.00

465.00

29.00

<500 -  61000

AR-18-195c2

327

-70

543.50

N/A

405.00

406.00

1.00

<500 -  3000





409.00

409.50

0.50

<500 -  630





415.50

416.00

0.50

<500 -  20000





420.00

421.00

1.00

<500 -  4500





431.00

433.00

2.00

<500 -  61000





441.50

442.00

0.50

<500 -  4800





446.00

451.00

5.00

<500 -  22000





457.00

460.50

3.50

<500 -  33000





463.00

463.50

0.50

<500 -  1700





467.00

469.50

2.50

<500 -  16000





472.50

486.00

13.50

<500 -  61000

AR-18-195c3

327

-70

501.50

N/A

387.00

395.50

8.50

<500 -  3200





398.00

405.00

7.00

<500 -  8000





430.00

433.00

3.00

<500 -  1060





436.00

437.00

1.00

<500 -  1100

AR-18-197c1

327

-70

630.50

N/A

522.50

523.00

0.50

<500 -  580





563.00

564.50

1.50

<500 -  28000





575.50

576.50

1.00

<500 -  60000





582.00

582.50

0.50

<500 -  2050





587.00

591.50

4.50

<500 -  2550





595.50

596.50

1.00

<500 -  1300





606.50

608.50

2.00

<500 -  1400





612.50

618.50

6.00

<500 -  2200





623.00

627.00

4.00

<500 -  830





630.00

630.50

0.50

<500 -  1450

AR-18-197c2

327

-70

813.50

N/A

585.00

585.50

0.50

500 -  20500





594.50

598.00

3.50

<500 -  5800





610.50

620.50

10.00

<500 -  61000





624.00

629.50

5.50

<500 -  2800





690.00

696.50

6.50

<500 -  2700





703.50

704.00

0.50

<500 -  700





719.00

719.50

0.50

<500 -  1150





753.00

753.50

0.50

<500 -  550





765.50

769.50

4.00

<500 -  13200

AR-18-197c3

327

-70

723.50

N/A

549.00

549.50

0.50

<500 -  570





586.00

586.50

0.50

<500 -  7200





589.50

590.50

1.00

<500 -  5800





595.00

596.00

1.00

500 -  61000





620.00

621.00

1.00

<500 -  61000





630.50

631.00

0.50

<500 -  780





634.50

635.00

0.50

<500 -  3200





638.00

655.50

17.50

<500 -  61000





659.00

661.50

2.50

<500 -  7100





666.50

669.00

2.50

<500 -  2550





673.00

674.00

1.00

<500 -  1360





676.50

687.50

11.00

<500 -  1630





703.00

703.50

0.50

<500 -  1000





707.00

708.50

1.50

<500 -  1800





711.00

711.50

0.50

<500 -  530

AR-18-197c4

327

-70

858.50

N/A

607.00

608.50

1.50

<500 -  61000





616.00

616.50

0.50

<500 -  7600





632.50

634.00

1.50

<500 -  61000





641.00

643.00

2.00

<500 -  11500





645.50

646.50

1.00

<500 -  8450





658.50

660.50

2.00

<500 -  1000





664.00

665.00

1.00

<500 -  1400





667.50

668.00

0.50

<500 -  790





674.50

688.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





697.50

698.00

0.50

<500 -  505





744.50

745.00

0.50

<500 -  590





759.00

760.00

1.00

<500 -  2100





784.50

786.50

2.00

<500 -  16600





789.50

790.50

1.00

<500 -  2600





827.00

832.00

5.00

<500 -  13000





835.50

838.00

2.50

<500 -  4100

AR-18-200c1

327

-70

885.50

121.20

489.50

492.50

3.00

<500 -  1900





530.50

531.50

1.00

<500 -  6200





536.00

537.00

1.00

<500 -  3600





606.50

607.00

0.50

<500 -  6500





627.50

629.00

1.50

<500 -  16000





634.50

635.00

0.50

<500 -  1600





645.50

646.00

0.50

<500 -  2000





651.00

651.50

0.50

<500 -  27000





659.00

671.00

12.00

<500 -  5000





674.00

689.50

15.50

<500 -  4700





705.50

710.50

5.00

<500 -  3250





714.00

716.00

2.00

<500 -  2950





728.50

729.00

0.50

<500 -  1290





737.50

740.50

3.00

<500 -  3200





745.50

759.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





763.50

774.00

10.50

<500 -  24000

AR-18-200c2

327

-70

900.00

N/A

531.00

532.00

1.00

<500 -  1100





536.00

536.50

0.50

<500 -  810





644.50

647.50

3.00

<500 -  21000





653.00

653.50

0.50

<500 -  12800





672.50

692.00

19.50

<500 -  3200





702.00

703.50

1.50

<500 -  13000





721.50

736.50

15.00

<500 -  5360





739.00

769.50

30.50

<500 -  61000





772.00

774.00

2.00

<500 -  1010





779.00

782.00

3.00

<500 -  2300





835.00

835.50

0.50

<500 -  690

AR-18-200c3

327

-70

882.50

N/A

618.50

619.00

0.50

<500 -  4400





645.00

645.50

0.50

<500 -  11000





648.50

649.00

0.50

<500 -  2250





653.00

653.50

0.50

<500 -  1100





664.00

664.50

0.50

<500 -  530





667.00

671.00

4.00

<500 -  4300





673.50

675.50

2.00

<500 -  1890





679.00

683.50

4.50

<500 -  15000





693.50

699.50

6.00

<500 -  2500





715.00

726.00

11.00

<500 -  1380





730.50

746.50

16.00

<500 -  2400





758.00

759.50

1.50

<500 -  61000





765.50

770.50

5.00

<500 -  7300





810.00

810.50

0.50

<500 -  650

AR-18-200c4

327

-70

870.50

N/A

503.00

503.50

0.50

<500 -  940





514.50

515.00

0.50

<500 -  1210





521.50

522.00

0.50

<500 -  8750





611.50

616.50

5.00

<500 -  23000





628.50

631.50

3.00

<500 -  5600





634.50

639.00

4.50

<500 -  21000





644.00

644.50

0.50

<500 -  750





649.50

651.50

2.00

<500 -  2220





654.50

656.50

2.00

<500 -  2020





678.00

682.00

4.00

<500 -  3200





724.00

744.00

20.00

<500 -  54000





749.50

761.00

11.50

<500 -  60000





766.00

767.50

1.50

<500 -  3000





773.00

777.00

4.00

<500 -  7100





781.00

788.50

7.50

<500 -  4990





791.50

792.00

0.50

<500 -  820





796.00

799.00

3.00

<500 -  12100

AR-18-202c1

327

-70

600.50

N/A

451.00

452.00

1.00

<500 -  1850





461.50

465.00

3.50

<500 -  7750





473.50

474.50

1.00

<500 -  720





477.50

483.00

5.50

<500 -  30000





485.50

486.50

1.00

<500 -  2100





495.50

509.50

14.00

<500 -  61000





512.00

523.50

11.50

<500 -  61000





528.00

529.00

1.00

<500 -  6000





532.00

536.00

4.00

<500 -  61000





541.00

541.50

0.50

<500 -  15000





550.00

550.50

0.50

<500 -  1100





565.00

566.50

1.50

<500 -  800





596.50

597.00

0.50

<500 -  550

AR-18-202c2

327

-70

621.50

N/A

368.50

369.50

1.00

<500 -  1300





455.50

456.00

0.50

<500 -  620





461.50

468.00

6.50

<500 -  5600





478.50

479.50

1.00

<500 -  1200





483.50

484.50

1.00

<500 -  24000





494.50

495.00

0.50

<500 -  630





504.00

509.50

5.50

<500 -  16000





516.50

517.00

0.50

<500 -  2500





522.00

524.50

2.50

<500 -  39000





528.00

530.00

2.00

<500 -  32000





532.50

533.00

0.50

<500 -  740





543.50

544.50

1.00

<500 -  2800





549.00

552.00

3.00

<500 -  10800





571.50

576.50

5.00

<500 -  61000





580.00

581.00

1.00

<500 -  1700





593.50

595.00

1.50

<500 -  1300





604.50

616.50

12.00

<500 -  7800

AR-18-205c1

355

-70

571.00

103.15

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-206c1

327

-68

777.50

103.95

501.50

504.00

2.50

<500 -  1000





553.50

557.50

4.00

<500 -  14000





575.50

576.00

0.50

<500 -  1300





584.00

585.50

1.50

<500 -  16000





634.50

635.00

0.50

1000 -  61000





640.00

640.50

0.50

<500 -  600





649.00

657.50

8.50

<500 -  29000





671.50

676.50

5.00

<500 -  34000





681.00

690.00

9.00

<500 -  42000





694.50

695.00

0.50

<500 -  1750





697.50

700.00

2.50

<500 -  4900





712.50

717.50

5.00

<500 -  890





726.00

726.50

0.50

<500 -  2350





732.00

732.50

0.50

<500 -  1150





738.00

738.50

0.50

<500 -  530





742.00

745.50

3.50

<500 -  5300





751.00

751.50

0.50

<500 -  500





761.50

771.00

9.50

<500 -  5200

AR-18-207c1

327

-68

1083.50

123.40

573.00

575.50

2.50

<500 -  4000





580.50

581.00

0.50

<500 -  1900





712.00

712.50

0.50

<500 -  7500

AR-18-208c1

327

-68

802.70

108.15

198.50

199.00

0.50

<500 -  1050





562.00

562.50

0.50

<500 -  1350





598.00

598.50

0.50

<500 -  1170





637.50

638.00

0.50

<500 -  8900





662.00

662.50

0.50

<500 -  600





686.00

688.50

2.50

<500 -  32800





717.50

722.50

5.00

<500 -  1020





743.50

744.50

1.00

<500 -  660

AR-18-209c1

327

-68

762.50

115.60

500.50

507.00

6.50

<500 -  1730





709.00

709.50

0.50

<500 -  580

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

Table 2: South Arrow Drill Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca
Group -
Basement
Unconformity
Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth
(m)

From (m)

To (m)

Width
(m)

CPS Range

AR-18-190c1

315

-68

348.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-191c1

315

-70

375.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-192c1

315

-68

429.00

N/A

300.50

301.00

0.50

<500 -  550





304.00

305.00

1.00

<500 -  970

AR-18-193c1

315

-70

657.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-194c1

315

-68

555.50

N/A

356.50

357.00

0.50

<500 -  2800





375.50

376.00

0.50

<500 -  505





457.50

458.00

0.50

<500 -  570





470.00

470.50

0.50

<500 -  550





478.00

479.00

1.00

<500 -  850

AR-18-196c1

315

-67

615.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

AR-18-198c1

315

-68

543.00

N/A

338.50

339.50

1.00

<500 -  1200





367.50

368.00

0.50

<500 -  600





456.00

458.00

2.00

<500 -  2200





460.50

465.00

4.50

<500 -  3300





468.50

469.00

0.50

<500 -  505

AR-18-199c1

315

-68

567.00

N/A

345.50

347.50

2.00

<500 -  850





350.50

351.00

0.50

<500 -  620





359.50

360.00

0.50

<500 -  580





374.50

378.00

3.50

<500 -  13500

AR-18-199c2

315

-68

486.00

N/A

402.00

402.50

0.50

<500 -  700

AR-18-201c1

315

-66

444.00

N/A

252.00

252.50

0.50

<500 -  630

AR-18-203c1

315

-66

510.50

N/A

253.50

254.00

0.50

<500 -  790

AR-18-204c1

315

-66

524.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

Table 3: Regional Exploration Hole Data

Drill Hole

Athabasca
Group -

Basement
Unconformity

Depth (m)

Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120)

Hole ID

Azimuth

Dip

Total
Depth
(m)

From (m)

To (m)

Width

(m)

CPS Range

RK-18-120

140

-70

615.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-121

340

-70

609.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-122

320

-70

651.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-123

340

-70

561.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-124

340

-67

504.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

*RK-18-125

320

-66

496.00

N/A

290.00

291.50

1.50

<500 -  4300





321.00

323.00

2.00

<500 -  2700

RK-18-126

327

-66

532.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-127

345

-66

423.50

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-128

320

-66

407.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

RK-18-129

325

-66

399.00

N/A

No Anomalous Radioactivity

Parameters:

  • Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole
  • All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined
  • "Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • "Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120
  • Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval
  • Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip
  • *Mineralization listed in RK-18-125 was determined via a RS-125 Spectrometer to be of a Thorium source.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. The Arrow deposit's updated mineral resource estimate with an effective date of December 20, 2016 was released in March 2017, and comprised 179.5 M lbs U3O8 contained in 1.18 M tonnes grading 6.88% U3O8 in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and an additional 122.1 M lbs U3O8 contained in 4.25 M tonnes grading 1.30% U3O8 in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.

Technical Information

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-120 gamma-ray scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

Split core samples will be taken systematically, and intervals will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) of Saskatoon for analysis. All samples sent to SRC will be analyzed using ICP-MS for trace elements on partial and total digestions, ICP-OES for major and minor elements on a total digestion, and fusion solution of boron by ICP-OES. Mineralized samples are analyzed for U3O8 by ICP-OES and select samples for gold by fire assay. Assay results will be released when received and after stringent internal QA/QC protocols are passed.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by or reviewed and approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Arrow Deposit, Rook 1 Property, Province of Saskatchewan, Canada" dated effective September 1, 2017 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Jason J. Cox, David M. Robson, Mark B. Mathisen, David A. Ross, Val Coetzee and Mark Wittrup, each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

U.S. investors are advised that while the terms "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize these terms. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the material in these categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2017 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

