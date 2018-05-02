NexGen Makes Significant New Discoveries of Near Arrow Mineralization Northwest and Along Strike in Winter Drill Campaign

Discovery of A0 Shear

Follow up drilling to the northwest of the Arrow deposit (where hole GAR-17-001 recently discovered mineralization that returned 8.0 m at 1.43% U3O8) has successfully confirmed mineralization in a new shear named the "A0 Shear".

AR-18-187c3 intersected 33.0 m of total composite mineralization including 0.3 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 17,000 cps) within a 67.5 m section (535.5 to 603.0 m ) in the A0 shear.

New Mineralization Intersected 160 m Northwest of the AO Shear

Furthermore, the last hole of the 2018 winter program intersected off-scale mineralization 160 m northwest of the A0 shear. This new area of mineralization has yet to be defined, meaning the northwest remains completely open and untested for the future expansion of the Arrow Deposit.

AR-18-208c1 intersected 10.5 m of total composite mineralization including 0.2 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 32,800 cps) within a 182.5 m section (562.0 to 744.5 m ) northwest of the A0 shear zone.

Mineralization Intersected to the Northeast of the A1 and A2 Shears

Drilling focused to the northeast of the Arrow Deposit, testing 50 m along strike from known mineralization at varying elevations intersected significant mineralization within the A1 and A2 shears. The systematic step-outs to the northeast show that Arrow remains largely open and untested at these elevations in the A1 and A2 shears.

AR-18-189c4 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.9 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 54.0 m section (820.0 to 874.0 m ) in the A1 and A2 shears. The hole successfully expanded both the A1 and A2 shear zones to the northeast of existing A1 and A2 inferred resource grade shells.

A2 Shear Expansion

AR-18-186c1 intersected 28.5 m of total composite mineralization including 5.3 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 45.0 m section (507.5 to 552.5 m ) in the A2 shear. The hole successfully expanded the thickness of the A2 shear zone to the northeast of the current A2 Inferred resource grade shells.





AR-18-200c2 intersected 36.0 m of total composite mineralization including 5.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 43.0 m section (739 to 782.0 m ) in the A2 shear. The hole expanded the thickness of the A2 shear zone, down-dip from the existing A2 high-grade domain.

A3 Shear Infill

Positive infill drill results from the A3 high-grade domains continued, where the objective was to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources, where the Indicated Mineral Resources only will be incorporated into the Pre-Feasibility Study scheduled for Q3/2018 release.

AR-18-202c1 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 4.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 119.5 m section (477.5 to 597.0 m ) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.





AR-18-186c2 intersected 55.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.75 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 123.0 m section (393.0 to 516.0 m ) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.





AR-18-197c3 intersected 40.0 m of total composite mineralization including 3.55 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to >61,000 cps) within a 116.5 m section (595.0 to 711.5 m ) in the A3 shear. The hole was designed as a 25 m infill hole in the A3 high-grade domain with an objective to convert Inferred to Indicated Mineral Resources.

Regional Exploration

South Arrow

Expansion drilling intersected mineralization including off-scale radioactivity which was 175 m southwest of the main zone of mineralization at South Arrow. The target area remains prospective for future exploration and expansion.

AR-18-199c1 intersected 9.5 m of total composite mineralization including 0.1 m of total composite off-scale radioactivity (>10,000 to 13,500 cps) within a 32.5 m section (345.5 to 378.0 m ).

Patterson Conductor Corridor

Regional drilling on the Patterson Corridor focused on two high priority target areas, which included Mirror and the Arrow VTEM Conductor. The Mirror target area is located 1.5 km southeast of the Arrow Deposit along a parallel conductor. The drill holes in the area successfully intersected the targeted VTEM conductor but did not encounter significant uranium mineralization. The Arrow Conductor is situated approximately 2.5 km southwest and along strike from the Arrow Deposit, hosted within the same VTEM conductor. Arrow-type silicified semi-pelitic gneiss was intersected throughout in all of the 6 holes drilled in the area. Moderate to intense sericitic alteration, similar to Arrow-type alteration found proximal to the Arrow deposit was intersected in several of the drill holes.

Drill hole locations and long sections are shown in Figures 1 to 4. Drill hole descriptions can be found at www.nexgenenergy.ca

Development, Activities & Financial

The Arrow Deposit remains open in most directions, with high potential for future high-grade discoveries in close proximity to existing mineral resources.





Pre-feasibility staged technical studies including geotechnical work, hydrogeological work, and metallurgy continue in advance of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate and maiden Pre-Feasibility Study scheduled for the end of Q3 / early Q4 2018.





The Company has cash on hand of approximately ~$150 million.

Troy Boisjoli, Vice-President, Operations and Project Development, commented: "The four winter 2018 drill program objectives were successfully reached. Two significant exploration initiatives resulted in the discovery of an A0 shear zone, and secondly testing 160 m northwest of the A0 shear has also intersected intense mineralization within another, yet to be defined zone which remains open. Additionally, expansion of Mineral Resources within the A1 and A2 shear zones from the AR-18-189 series holes demonstrate Arrow remains open on strike. The continued success of resource expansion and near Arrow exploration drilling, from my experience, indicates the absolute scale of the Arrow Deposit will not be fully realized without significantly more drilling and ultimately, not until underground. Furthermore, the infill drilling highlights the robustness of the Arrow Mineral Resource model and has maximized available Indicated Mineral Resources for the purpose of the maiden Pre-Feasibility Study. Regional exploration testing along strike from the Arrow Deposit successfully intersected prospective, Arrow-type alteration and lithological packages which highlights the potential for future discoveries along the Patterson Lake Corridor. The team is looking forward to testing the new A0 shear, northwest of the A0, northeast of the A1 and A2 and to the southwest of Arrow during summer 2018. "

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The targeted winter drill campaign focused on converting Inferred to Indicated, expanding the overall footprint in previously untested areas and understanding future growth potential of Arrow. All of these were successfully achieved and with the discovery of the A0, intense mineralization 160m to the northwest of the A0, and to the northeast of the A1 and A2 shears, suggests substantial drilling is required to determine the ultimate extent of Arrow. Troy and his team are already in planning for a summer 2018 exploration and development program."

Table 1: Arrow Drill Hole Data







Drill Hole Athabasca

Group -

Basement

Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Width

(m) CPS Range AR-18-186c1 330 -68 840.50 132.00 389.00 392.00 3.00 <500 - 33000









405.50 406.00 0.50 <500 - 1020









412.50 413.50 1.00 <500 - 8000









417.00 426.50 9.50 <500 - 9000









430.00 441.50 11.50 <500 - 61000









446.00 446.50 0.50 <500 - 850









454.00 462.50 8.50 <500 - 3800









467.50 469.00 1.50 <500 - 1480









507.50 514.50 7.00 <500 - 1450









531.00 552.50 21.50 <500 - 61000









582.50 583.00 0.50 <500 - 860









585.50 586.00 0.50 <500 - 600









590.00 597.50 7.50 <500 - 61000









666.00 666.50 0.50 <500 - 680









745.00 746.50 1.50 <500 - 1900 AR-18-186c2 330 -68 561.50 N/A 393.00 394.50 1.50 <500 - 1700









406.00 407.00 1.00 <500 - 2300









411.00 411.50 0.50 <500 - 2740









432.00 435.50 3.50 <500 - 12000









442.50 445.00 2.50 <500 - 61000









448.00 452.50 4.50 <500 - 16000









455.50 476.00 20.50 <500 - 61000









479.50 482.50 3.00 <500 - 1720









487.50 488.00 0.50 <500 - 520









492.00 505.00 13.00 <500 - 4700









507.50 508.50 1.00 <500 - 2300









512.50 516.00 3.50 <500 - 1800









550.00 554.00 4.00 <500 - 1250 AR-18-187c1 327 -70 657.50 117.00 237.50 238.00 0.50 <500 - 9400









276.50 308.00 31.50 <500 - 5800









316.00 320.50 4.50 <500 - 2710









325.50 326.00 0.50 <500 - 505









333.00 333.50 0.50 830 - 2690









350.00 350.50 0.50 <500 - 1730









402.50 406.50 4.00 <500 - 850









421.00 423.50 2.50 <500 - 1500









437.00 444.00 7.00 <500 - 1490









478.50 481.50 3.00 <500 - 1100









521.00 523.50 2.50 <500 - 26000 AR-18-187c2 327 -70 930.50 N/A 281.00 283.50 2.50 <500 - 930









301.50 328.50 27.00 <500 - 5230









331.00 331.50 0.50 750 - 1000









335.50 343.00 7.50 <500 - 1160









346.50 347.00 0.50 <500 - 710









356.50 357.00 0.50 <500 - 600









394.50 395.00 0.50 <500 - 900









398.50 399.00 0.50 <500 - 540









405.50 411.00 5.50 <500 - 1100









414.00 431.00 17.00 <500 - 61000









455.50 456.00 0.50 <500 - 520









487.00 495.00 8.00 <500 - 1270









892.50 893.50 1.00 <500 - 780 AR-18-187c3 327 -70 914.50 N/A 280.50 282.00 1.50 <500 - 700









288.00 302.00 14.00 <500 - 6580









309.00 315.50 6.50 <500 - 3400









330.00 347.50 17.50 <500 - 3400









350.50 352.50 2.00 <500 - 1210









359.50 360.50 1.00 <500 - 720









408.50 413.00 4.50 <500 - 1200









426.00 428.50 2.50 <500 - 880









535.50 536.50 1.00 <500 - 690









547.00 548.50 1.50 <500 - 17000









552.50 557.00 4.50 <500 - 3590









559.50 560.50 1.00 <500 - 710









563.50 580.00 16.50 <500 - 2040









583.50 585.50 2.00 <500 - 1260









596.50 603.00 6.50 <500 - 9800 AR-18-187c4 327 -70 918.50 N/A 283.00 330.50 47.50 <500 - 33000









339.50 340.00 0.50 <500 - 550









401.00 404.50 3.50 <500 - 3000









407.50 408.00 0.50 <500 - 720









412.50 417.00 4.50 <500 - 19500









419.50 427.00 7.50 <500 - 27000









448.50 453.00 4.50 <500 - 2800









460.00 460.50 0.50 <500 - 540









675.50 677.50 2.00 <500 - 1600 AR-18-188c1 327 -70 519.00 125.65 420.00 420.50 0.50 <500 - 630









432.00 432.50 0.50 <500 - 680









477.50 478.00 0.50 <500 - 550









483.50 489.00 5.50 <500 - 1800 AR-18-188c2 327 -70 582.00 N/A 428.00 428.50 0.50 <500 - 620









432.50 434.00 1.50 <500 - 1050









486.50 487.00 0.50 <500 - 725









493.00 495.00 2.00 <500 - 15400









500.00 501.50 1.50 <500 - 40000









505.50 507.00 1.50 <500 - 61000 AR-18-188c3 327 -70 597.00 N/A 440.00 440.50 0.50 <500 - 760









443.50 444.50 1.00 <500 - 760









495.50 496.00 0.50 <500 - 510









506.50 512.00 5.50 <500 - 2100









517.00 519.00 2.00 <500 - 9600









521.50 527.00 5.50 <500 - 7800









558.50 559.00 0.50 <500 - 560 AR-18-189c1 327 -70 984.50 128.00 704.00 705.00 1.00 <500 - 1100









855.00 859.00 4.00 <500 - 2258









867.00 871.00 4.00 <500 - 8200









884.50 885.50 1.00 <500 - 1400 AR-18-189c2 327 -70 1056.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-189c3 327 -70 972.50 N/A 828.50 836.50 8.00 <500 - 4700









843.50 848.00 4.50 <500 - 2200









850.50 855.00 4.50 <500 - 2400









862.50 873.00 10.50 <500 - 5600









879.50 885.00 5.50 <500 - 35000 AR-18-189c4 327 -70 930.50 N/A 820.00 826.00 6.00 <500 - 61000









832.00 852.50 20.50 <500 - 61000









855.50 868.50 13.00 <500 - 18500









873.50 874.00 0.50 <500 - 600 AR-18-189c5 327 -70 915.50 N/A 424.50 425.00 0.50 <500 - 1240









798.50 802.50 4.00 <500 - 24400









807.00 808.50 1.50 <500 - 2000









812.50 813.00 0.50 <500 - 840









816.50 819.50 3.00 <500 - 950









829.50 832.50 3.00 <500 - 8000









836.00 842.00 6.00 <500 - 6800 AR-18-195c1 327 -70 519.50 N/A 395.50 396.00 0.50 <500 - 600









406.50 407.00 0.50 <500 - 1010









409.50 410.50 1.00 <500 - 3700









414.00 415.00 1.00 <500 - 39000









428.50 432.00 3.50 <500 - 61000









436.00 465.00 29.00 <500 - 61000 AR-18-195c2 327 -70 543.50 N/A 405.00 406.00 1.00 <500 - 3000









409.00 409.50 0.50 <500 - 630









415.50 416.00 0.50 <500 - 20000









420.00 421.00 1.00 <500 - 4500









431.00 433.00 2.00 <500 - 61000









441.50 442.00 0.50 <500 - 4800









446.00 451.00 5.00 <500 - 22000









457.00 460.50 3.50 <500 - 33000









463.00 463.50 0.50 <500 - 1700









467.00 469.50 2.50 <500 - 16000









472.50 486.00 13.50 <500 - 61000 AR-18-195c3 327 -70 501.50 N/A 387.00 395.50 8.50 <500 - 3200









398.00 405.00 7.00 <500 - 8000









430.00 433.00 3.00 <500 - 1060









436.00 437.00 1.00 <500 - 1100 AR-18-197c1 327 -70 630.50 N/A 522.50 523.00 0.50 <500 - 580









563.00 564.50 1.50 <500 - 28000









575.50 576.50 1.00 <500 - 60000









582.00 582.50 0.50 <500 - 2050









587.00 591.50 4.50 <500 - 2550









595.50 596.50 1.00 <500 - 1300









606.50 608.50 2.00 <500 - 1400









612.50 618.50 6.00 <500 - 2200









623.00 627.00 4.00 <500 - 830









630.00 630.50 0.50 <500 - 1450 AR-18-197c2 327 -70 813.50 N/A 585.00 585.50 0.50 500 - 20500









594.50 598.00 3.50 <500 - 5800









610.50 620.50 10.00 <500 - 61000









624.00 629.50 5.50 <500 - 2800









690.00 696.50 6.50 <500 - 2700









703.50 704.00 0.50 <500 - 700









719.00 719.50 0.50 <500 - 1150









753.00 753.50 0.50 <500 - 550









765.50 769.50 4.00 <500 - 13200 AR-18-197c3 327 -70 723.50 N/A 549.00 549.50 0.50 <500 - 570









586.00 586.50 0.50 <500 - 7200









589.50 590.50 1.00 <500 - 5800









595.00 596.00 1.00 500 - 61000









620.00 621.00 1.00 <500 - 61000









630.50 631.00 0.50 <500 - 780









634.50 635.00 0.50 <500 - 3200









638.00 655.50 17.50 <500 - 61000









659.00 661.50 2.50 <500 - 7100









666.50 669.00 2.50 <500 - 2550









673.00 674.00 1.00 <500 - 1360









676.50 687.50 11.00 <500 - 1630









703.00 703.50 0.50 <500 - 1000









707.00 708.50 1.50 <500 - 1800









711.00 711.50 0.50 <500 - 530 AR-18-197c4 327 -70 858.50 N/A 607.00 608.50 1.50 <500 - 61000









616.00 616.50 0.50 <500 - 7600









632.50 634.00 1.50 <500 - 61000









641.00 643.00 2.00 <500 - 11500









645.50 646.50 1.00 <500 - 8450









658.50 660.50 2.00 <500 - 1000









664.00 665.00 1.00 <500 - 1400









667.50 668.00 0.50 <500 - 790









674.50 688.50 14.00 <500 - 61000









697.50 698.00 0.50 <500 - 505









744.50 745.00 0.50 <500 - 590









759.00 760.00 1.00 <500 - 2100









784.50 786.50 2.00 <500 - 16600









789.50 790.50 1.00 <500 - 2600









827.00 832.00 5.00 <500 - 13000









835.50 838.00 2.50 <500 - 4100 AR-18-200c1 327 -70 885.50 121.20 489.50 492.50 3.00 <500 - 1900









530.50 531.50 1.00 <500 - 6200









536.00 537.00 1.00 <500 - 3600









606.50 607.00 0.50 <500 - 6500









627.50 629.00 1.50 <500 - 16000









634.50 635.00 0.50 <500 - 1600









645.50 646.00 0.50 <500 - 2000









651.00 651.50 0.50 <500 - 27000









659.00 671.00 12.00 <500 - 5000









674.00 689.50 15.50 <500 - 4700









705.50 710.50 5.00 <500 - 3250









714.00 716.00 2.00 <500 - 2950









728.50 729.00 0.50 <500 - 1290









737.50 740.50 3.00 <500 - 3200









745.50 759.50 14.00 <500 - 61000









763.50 774.00 10.50 <500 - 24000 AR-18-200c2 327 -70 900.00 N/A 531.00 532.00 1.00 <500 - 1100









536.00 536.50 0.50 <500 - 810









644.50 647.50 3.00 <500 - 21000









653.00 653.50 0.50 <500 - 12800









672.50 692.00 19.50 <500 - 3200









702.00 703.50 1.50 <500 - 13000









721.50 736.50 15.00 <500 - 5360









739.00 769.50 30.50 <500 - 61000









772.00 774.00 2.00 <500 - 1010









779.00 782.00 3.00 <500 - 2300









835.00 835.50 0.50 <500 - 690 AR-18-200c3 327 -70 882.50 N/A 618.50 619.00 0.50 <500 - 4400









645.00 645.50 0.50 <500 - 11000









648.50 649.00 0.50 <500 - 2250









653.00 653.50 0.50 <500 - 1100









664.00 664.50 0.50 <500 - 530









667.00 671.00 4.00 <500 - 4300









673.50 675.50 2.00 <500 - 1890









679.00 683.50 4.50 <500 - 15000









693.50 699.50 6.00 <500 - 2500









715.00 726.00 11.00 <500 - 1380









730.50 746.50 16.00 <500 - 2400









758.00 759.50 1.50 <500 - 61000









765.50 770.50 5.00 <500 - 7300









810.00 810.50 0.50 <500 - 650 AR-18-200c4 327 -70 870.50 N/A 503.00 503.50 0.50 <500 - 940









514.50 515.00 0.50 <500 - 1210









521.50 522.00 0.50 <500 - 8750









611.50 616.50 5.00 <500 - 23000









628.50 631.50 3.00 <500 - 5600









634.50 639.00 4.50 <500 - 21000









644.00 644.50 0.50 <500 - 750









649.50 651.50 2.00 <500 - 2220









654.50 656.50 2.00 <500 - 2020









678.00 682.00 4.00 <500 - 3200









724.00 744.00 20.00 <500 - 54000









749.50 761.00 11.50 <500 - 60000









766.00 767.50 1.50 <500 - 3000









773.00 777.00 4.00 <500 - 7100









781.00 788.50 7.50 <500 - 4990









791.50 792.00 0.50 <500 - 820









796.00 799.00 3.00 <500 - 12100 AR-18-202c1 327 -70 600.50 N/A 451.00 452.00 1.00 <500 - 1850









461.50 465.00 3.50 <500 - 7750









473.50 474.50 1.00 <500 - 720









477.50 483.00 5.50 <500 - 30000









485.50 486.50 1.00 <500 - 2100









495.50 509.50 14.00 <500 - 61000









512.00 523.50 11.50 <500 - 61000









528.00 529.00 1.00 <500 - 6000









532.00 536.00 4.00 <500 - 61000









541.00 541.50 0.50 <500 - 15000









550.00 550.50 0.50 <500 - 1100









565.00 566.50 1.50 <500 - 800









596.50 597.00 0.50 <500 - 550 AR-18-202c2 327 -70 621.50 N/A 368.50 369.50 1.00 <500 - 1300









455.50 456.00 0.50 <500 - 620









461.50 468.00 6.50 <500 - 5600









478.50 479.50 1.00 <500 - 1200









483.50 484.50 1.00 <500 - 24000









494.50 495.00 0.50 <500 - 630









504.00 509.50 5.50 <500 - 16000









516.50 517.00 0.50 <500 - 2500









522.00 524.50 2.50 <500 - 39000









528.00 530.00 2.00 <500 - 32000









532.50 533.00 0.50 <500 - 740









543.50 544.50 1.00 <500 - 2800









549.00 552.00 3.00 <500 - 10800









571.50 576.50 5.00 <500 - 61000









580.00 581.00 1.00 <500 - 1700









593.50 595.00 1.50 <500 - 1300









604.50 616.50 12.00 <500 - 7800 AR-18-205c1 355 -70 571.00 103.15 No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-206c1 327 -68 777.50 103.95 501.50 504.00 2.50 <500 - 1000









553.50 557.50 4.00 <500 - 14000









575.50 576.00 0.50 <500 - 1300









584.00 585.50 1.50 <500 - 16000









634.50 635.00 0.50 1000 - 61000









640.00 640.50 0.50 <500 - 600









649.00 657.50 8.50 <500 - 29000









671.50 676.50 5.00 <500 - 34000









681.00 690.00 9.00 <500 - 42000









694.50 695.00 0.50 <500 - 1750









697.50 700.00 2.50 <500 - 4900









712.50 717.50 5.00 <500 - 890









726.00 726.50 0.50 <500 - 2350









732.00 732.50 0.50 <500 - 1150









738.00 738.50 0.50 <500 - 530









742.00 745.50 3.50 <500 - 5300









751.00 751.50 0.50 <500 - 500









761.50 771.00 9.50 <500 - 5200 AR-18-207c1 327 -68 1083.50 123.40 573.00 575.50 2.50 <500 - 4000









580.50 581.00 0.50 <500 - 1900









712.00 712.50 0.50 <500 - 7500 AR-18-208c1 327 -68 802.70 108.15 198.50 199.00 0.50 <500 - 1050









562.00 562.50 0.50 <500 - 1350









598.00 598.50 0.50 <500 - 1170









637.50 638.00 0.50 <500 - 8900









662.00 662.50 0.50 <500 - 600









686.00 688.50 2.50 <500 - 32800









717.50 722.50 5.00 <500 - 1020









743.50 744.50 1.00 <500 - 660 AR-18-209c1 327 -68 762.50 115.60 500.50 507.00 6.50 <500 - 1730









709.00 709.50 0.50 <500 - 580

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

downhole All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

Table 2: South Arrow Drill Hole Data







Drill Hole Athabasca

Group -

Basement

Unconformity

Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Width

(m) CPS Range AR-18-190c1 315 -68 348.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-191c1 315 -70 375.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-192c1 315 -68 429.00 N/A 300.50 301.00 0.50 <500 - 550









304.00 305.00 1.00 <500 - 970 AR-18-193c1 315 -70 657.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-194c1 315 -68 555.50 N/A 356.50 357.00 0.50 <500 - 2800









375.50 376.00 0.50 <500 - 505









457.50 458.00 0.50 <500 - 570









470.00 470.50 0.50 <500 - 550









478.00 479.00 1.00 <500 - 850 AR-18-196c1 315 -67 615.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity AR-18-198c1 315 -68 543.00 N/A 338.50 339.50 1.00 <500 - 1200









367.50 368.00 0.50 <500 - 600









456.00 458.00 2.00 <500 - 2200









460.50 465.00 4.50 <500 - 3300









468.50 469.00 0.50 <500 - 505 AR-18-199c1 315 -68 567.00 N/A 345.50 347.50 2.00 <500 - 850









350.50 351.00 0.50 <500 - 620









359.50 360.00 0.50 <500 - 580









374.50 378.00 3.50 <500 - 13500 AR-18-199c2 315 -68 486.00 N/A 402.00 402.50 0.50 <500 - 700 AR-18-201c1 315 -66 444.00 N/A 252.00 252.50 0.50 <500 - 630 AR-18-203c1 315 -66 510.50 N/A 253.50 254.00 0.50 <500 - 790 AR-18-204c1 315 -66 524.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

downhole All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

Table 3: Regional Exploration Hole Data







Drill Hole Athabasca

Group - Basement

Unconformity Depth (m) Handheld Scintillometer Results (RS-120) Hole ID Azimuth Dip Total

Depth

(m) From (m) To (m) Width (m) CPS Range RK-18-120 140 -70 615.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-121 340 -70 609.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-122 320 -70 651.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-123 340 -70 561.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-124 340 -67 504.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity *RK-18-125 320 -66 496.00 N/A 290.00 291.50 1.50 <500 - 4300









321.00 323.00 2.00 <500 - 2700 RK-18-126 327 -66 532.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-127 345 -66 423.50 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-128 320 -66 407.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity RK-18-129 325 -66 399.00 N/A No Anomalous Radioactivity

Parameters:

Maximum internal dilution 2.00 m downhole

downhole All depths and intervals are metres downhole, true thicknesses are yet to be determined

"Anomalous" means >500 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

"Off-scale" means >10,000 cps (counts per second) total count gamma readings by gamma scintillometer type RS-120

Where "Min cps" is <500 cps, this refers to local low radiometric zones within the overall radioactive interval

Directional drilling has often resulted in mineralization intersected at a more favourable and shallower dip

*Mineralization listed in RK-18-125 was determined via a RS-125 Spectrometer to be of a Thorium source.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

NexGen owns a portfolio of prospective uranium exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, including a 100% interest in Rook I, location of the Arrow Deposit in February 2014, the Bow discovery in March 2015, the Harpoon discovery in August 2016 and the Arrow South discovery in July 2017. The Arrow deposit's updated mineral resource estimate with an effective date of December 20, 2016 was released in March 2017, and comprised 179.5 M lbs U3O8 contained in 1.18 M tonnes grading 6.88% U3O8 in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and an additional 122.1 M lbs U3O8 contained in 4.25 M tonnes grading 1.30% U3O8 in the Inferred Mineral Resource category.

Technical Information

Natural gamma radiation in drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a Radiation Solutions Inc. RS-120 gamma-ray scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that total count gamma readings may not be directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured; they should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals.

Split core samples will be taken systematically, and intervals will be submitted to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) of Saskatoon for analysis. All samples sent to SRC will be analyzed using ICP-MS for trace elements on partial and total digestions, ICP-OES for major and minor elements on a total digestion, and fusion solution of boron by ICP-OES. Mineralized samples are analyzed for U3O8 by ICP-OES and select samples for gold by fire assay. Assay results will be released when received and after stringent internal QA/QC protocols are passed.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by or reviewed and approved by Mr. Troy Boisjoli, Geoscientist Licensee, Vice President – Operations & Project Development for NexGen. Mr. Boisjoli is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has verified the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing original data certificates and monitoring all of the data collection protocols.

For details of the Rook I Project including the quality assurance program and quality control measures applied and key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource please refer to the technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Arrow Deposit, Rook 1 Property, Province of Saskatchewan, Canada" dated effective September 1, 2017 (the "Rook 1 Technical Report") prepared by Jason J. Cox, David M. Robson, Mark B. Mathisen, David A. Ross, Val Coetzee and Mark Wittrup, each of whom is a "qualified person" under NI 43-101. The Rook I Technical Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

U.S. investors are advised that while the terms "indicated resources" and "inferred resources" are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize these terms. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the material in these categories will ever be converted into mineral reserves.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the proposed transaction will be completed, the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, imprecision of mineral resource estimates, the appeal of alternate sources of energy and sustained low uranium prices, aboriginal title and consultation issues, exploration risks, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licenses, changes in laws, regulations and policy, competition for resources and financing, and other factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2017 under "Risk Factors".

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

