NexGen Sciences and Polaris Cannabis Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cannabinoid and Cannabis Industry

News provided by

NexGen Sciences

01 Nov, 2023, 08:48 ET

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Sciences, a leading innovator in nano-cannabinoid formulations, and Polaris Cannabis, a prominent player in the cannabis industry, announce that they have formed a strategic partnership, by which Polaris will have the exclusive rights to use NexGen Sciences' proprietary technology in products for sale in California, the world's largest cannabis market.

Continue Reading
Polaris Cannabis logo
Polaris Cannabis logo

NexGen Sciences, known for its proprietary Water Soluble Nano-Technology, has established itself as a premier producer of cannabinoid formulas. By utilizing their nano technology which offers industry-leading bioavailability and rapid onset, NexGen Sciences delivers highly effective CBD, CBN, and other cannabinoid products to a wide range of consumers, including athletes, professionals, and other individuals seeking pain management solutions.

Polaris Cannabis, with a solid foundation in cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail, has built a reputation for producing premium Delta 9 products. Polaris's commitment to quality and consistency has earned them recognition as one of the industry's leading providers, particularly for their top-selling flower "Headcheese."

The partnership represents a synergy of expertise and a shared vision to push the boundaries of cannabis products. By combining NexGen Sciences advanced nano-formulations with Polaris's extensive knowledge of cannabis, cannabinoids, terpenes, and production techniques, both companies aim to create unparalleled offerings for California consumers. New products, which will be marketed under the Polaris name, are expected to begin roll out before the end of 2023.

"We are excited to join forces with Polaris Cannabis," said Richard Staack, President/CSO, NexGen Sciences. "This partnership will allow us to leverage our proprietary technology and enter the cannabis market by manufacturing Delta 9 products in Polaris's licensed facilities. Together, we will develop innovative products that redefine the cannabis experience."

"NexGen Sciences' cutting-edge formulations align perfectly with our commitment to produce high-quality, medicinal cannabis products," added Peter Ishak, CSO, Polaris Cannabis. "Our exclusive rights to use this industry-leading technology in California will open new avenues for us to expand into emerging legal markets while combining our expertise to develop groundbreaking Cannabis solutions."

About NexGen Sciences:

NexGen Sciences is a leading Cannabinoid company utilizing its proprietary Water Soluble Nano-Technology to produce highly effective Cannabinoid formulas. With a focus on maximum bioavailability and rapid onset, NexGen Sciences products offer unparalleled results in pain management, performance nutrition, and overall wellness. Visit www.nexgen-sciences.com.

About Polaris Cannabis:

Polaris Cannabis is a prominent player in the cannabis industry, specializing in cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail. With a reputation for quality and consistency, Polaris Cannabis offers a wide range of Delta 9 products, including flower, concentrates, topicals, and edibles. Visit www.polariscannabis.com.

For More Information:

NexGen Sciences:
Laura Peet
[email protected]
(917) 860-6285

Polaris Cannabis:
Brice Parker
[email protected]
(702) 249-9965

SOURCE NexGen Sciences

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.