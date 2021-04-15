NexGen Selects the First Member of Their NexGen Opportunity Foundation

JENKINTOWN, Pa., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Exterior Home Remodeling of Jenkintown, PA announced the selection of their first member to join the NexGen Opportunity Foundation. The company announced the formation of the foundation in mid-2020 which established a platform to directly and positively impact the people and communities they serve. The way the program works is; each year, NexGen selects a customer whom they did a project for that year, takes a portion of their revenue, then puts it directly towards paying down that customer's student loan debt. If the customer does not have any student loans, then that relief goes to somebody close to them who they can nominate. NexGen is a highly reviewed and reputable exterior home remodeling company that specializes in decks, roofing, windows, siding, gutters, and doors. They are expanding rapidly throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 2020 they were awarded both Trex Pro Gold and an Angie's List Super Service Award.

The first members of the foundation are Beth and Harris Dainoff of Blue Bell Pennsylvania who were able to use the award to pay down a significant portion of their existing loan debt. Beth and Harris are also repeat customers of NexGen. Beth originally heard about NexGen through a referral via a Facebook group. She was receiving quotes for a siding, gutter, and deck project and had asked for references from her group. After reviewing several quotes, the Dainoff's performed their due diligence by driving around to view recent work from the companies on their short list and examining the quality of work and service which was provided. Ultimately, they selected NexGen for a combination of price, quality of work, and customer service. After that first successful project they called upon NexGen once again to work on installing an exterior sliding door and replacing several windows.

"The award could not have gone out to better people. It was a pleasure working with the Dainoff's and we are excited to continue to grow the foundation and provide opportunities to more people. At NexGen, we want to continue finding ways to make a bigger difference within the communities we serve. For phase two of the NexGen Opportunity Foundation we are looking to work closely with local Homeowner's Associations directly giving back to their specific local community by helping with items which may be on their wish list." said Jesse Bator, Principal, Sales and Delivery at NexGen.

"Our ultimate goal is to foster trust, tangible good will and empower the people within the communities we serve, so that together we all gain more fulfillment, security and opportunities. We are excited to welcome the Dainoff's as the first members and look forward to growing the foundation. Said Andrew Levin, Principal, Business Development and Operations at NexGen.

