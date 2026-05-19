NexGen Virtual Webex Sets a New Standard with the Launch of the Basic and Meet Products

Innovative New Offerings Empower the Entire Leadership Chain to Connect, Collaborate, Communicate, and Build Culture

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Virtual Workplace and Webex have partnered together with the launch of their new virtual workplace products. The NexGen Virtual Webex partnership is pioneering the evolution of modern work, today they have announced the official launch of two groundbreaking products: NexGen Virtual Webex Basic and NexGen Virtual Webex Meet – setting a new standard for how organizations of every size communicate, and collaborate while building thriving workplace cultures in any work environment – hybrid, remote and in-office.

NexGen Virtual Webex Speed Speed NexGen Virtual Webex Logo

In a landscape where virtual work is no longer the exception but the rule, NexGen Virtual Webex is rising to meet the moment – delivering an intelligent, intuitive, inclusive, and innovative- driven virtual workplace platform that empowers every member of the leadership chain. Now, frontline supervisors, managers, to company owners will lead with confidence, clarity, and connection.

NexGen Virtual Webex Basic provides organizations with an accessible yet powerful foundation: seamless virtual meetings, team chat, multiple screensharing, recording, integrated programs you love, close caption, transcription, encrypted security, and built-in AI-powered features – everything a growing productive team needs to operate with speed and purpose.

NexGen Virtual Webex Meet elevates that experience further from NexGen Virtual Webex Basic by adding advanced whiteboarding capabilities, longer virtual meeting times, and comprehensive analytics and reporting – equipping leadership with additional creative tools and strategic visibility needed to drive innovation, align workforces, and measure impact across the entire organization who are using the NexGen Virtual Webex Meet plan.

"At NexGen Virtual Workplace, we believe that extraordinary organizations are built on four pillars: Connection, Collaboration, Communication, and Culture. With the launch of NexGen Virtual Webex Basic and Meet, we are not simply introducing new products – we are setting a new standard for what a virtual workplace can and should be. This is built for every leader, at every level, in every organization."

- Joseph Jacoboni, CEO, NexGen Virtual Workplace

Both products are available immediately and are engineered to scale – from small and medium businesses taking their first steps into virtual collaboration, to large enterprises seeking AI-driven intelligence, deeper integration, and organization-wide analytics.

NexGen Virtual Webex - Basic Plan:

Sign up for an annual subscription for $49.95 and receive two free months per seat.

NexGen Virtual Webex – Meet Plan:

Sign up for a MONTHLY subscription per seat at $14.95. Buy 5 seats or more and receive four months for FREE per seat!

Sign up for a YEARLY subscription per seat at $144.00. Buy 5 seats or more and receive four months for FREE per seat!

CONTACT: NexGen Virtual Workplace – VP of Marketing – Stephie Rockwell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-561-779-6617

Website: https://www.nexgenvirtualworkplace.net/

SOURCE NexGen Virtual Office