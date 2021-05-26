NexGenT IT Academy Added to First Season of 'Going Public,' the Innovative Streaming Series Debuting this Fall

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Going Public" – a pioneering new streaming TV series debuting this fall on entrepreneur.com that lets viewers invest in emerging companies preparing for an IPO – announced today that Y-Combinator alum NexGenT, an innovative tech academy, will join the line-up of dynamic companies featured during the first season.

NexGenT Founders Jacob Hess (left) and Terry Kim (center) with series mentor Josh Snow (right)

"Going Public" chronicles a diverse group of company founders on their drama-filled journeys to raise capital from big-name investors and the viewing public alike, in pursuit of a Nasdaq listing. Its 10-episode premiere season will be hosted by Lauren Simmons, the youngest-ever female trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange and only the 2nd Black female to have ever held the role. It will also feature prominent business leaders, including Priceline entrepreneur Jeff Hoffman, Schmidt's Naturals founder Jaime Schmidt, and Josh Snow, Founder of Snow oral cosmetics, a nine-figure DTC brand, as on-camera mentors.

NexGenT was co-founded by two veterans, Jacob Hess and Terry Kim, who were trained in information technology by the U.S. Air Force, and in turn had to teach other military personnel how to quickly become IT savvy for real-world situations, ensuring military team members and the systems they built were battlefield ready. Between them, they trained more than 1,000 secret and top-secret cleared IT engineers for the military.

"Our curriculum isn't like any other school or bootcamp out there. Our programs are developed by top instructors from the U.S. Air Force, Cyber Security Architects, and experienced Network Engineers with a focus on real-world skills training and project-based learning. Our curriculum produces field-ready IT engineers within a matter of months versus years and provides students with the most in-demand skills needed to succeed in the IT workforce. To ensure the relevance of our training, we include advice from the field through IT managers, CISOs and folks like Anthony Thomas who was Director of Cyberspace Operations in the U.S. Air Force," says Jacob Hess.

NexGenT realizes that many individuals wanting to enter the booming tech industry don't have the time, money, resources and skills because of their current low-wage employment, crushing college debt, or a myriad of other reasons. NexGenT offers the essential building blocks for a successful career in tech by offering project based learning, a personal career coach and 1:1 mentorship for every student, and a growing employer network where employers have access to job ready certified talent. NexGenT Academy currently offers training across Network Engineering, Cyber Security, and Systems Engineering and has plans to add many more tracks across the IT sector in 2022-2023. NexGenT has operated 100% online for 4 years and now is opening up their 1st campus in downtown Phoenix later this fall where students can immersively train, live, and exercise to transform their lives in just 4 months.

"Our mission is to change the lives of 1 million people by 2030! Our vision is to build a future where college debt is eliminated and people from anywhere and at any time have equal access to technical education as we transition into a digital economy. No one should be working in a low wage income job as a career when the average salary of an IT professional earns $71,053. We've taken a forklift driver and in 6 months turned him into a Network Engineer working at Google. We've worked with stay at home mom's who couldn't afford to go back to college and leveled them up to be full time Cyber Security Analysts. This is all possible due to our income share agreement program where we train students up front for free until they land a job earning $40,000 or more per year. With income share agreements, we've aligned our mission of changing lives because we continue to help students grow in their career to benefit themselves and their family in the long-run," says Terry Kim.

By next year 3.5 million new cyber jobs will become available. (Source: World Economic Forum ) If anything, Covid-19 seems to have increased the need for more tech workers. According to a new study by a nonpartisan think tank, hiring for tech positions surpassed all other occupations, even healthcare jobs in New York City, one of the hardest hit parts of the U.S. by Covid-19. (Source: Wall Street Journal )

"As we emerge from the pandemic, the nation faces a serious tech crunch. Millions of well-paying jobs are going unfulfilled because workers lack the skills needed in today's economy. NexGenT's mission to reduce student loan debt while creating and filling one million tech jobs in 10 years will go a long way to adjusting the imbalance in our current workforce," says Darren Marble, who together with Todd Goldberg are the co-creators of "Going Public."

NexGenT will be seeking investment through a public offering under the Regulation A+ securities exemption. For updates on the show, visit goingpublic.com and join the conversation on Twitter at @goingpublic and Instagram at @goingpublic .

About NexGenT

NexGenT provides individuals with the skills, experience and knowledge necessary to skyrocket through the ranks of the IT industry even if they have zero experience. Its job-ready training programs and skills verified certifications help people master the most in-demand IT skills in less than 6 months, and its Income Sharing Agreements makes tuition affordable to everyone.

About "Going Public"

"Going Public" will stream to Entrepreneur.com's 20 million monthly visitors this Fall. It will be produced by Emmy-nominated production studio INE Entertainment, founded by Eric Day and Mark Koops, whose credits include "MasterChef" and "The Biggest Loser."

About Crush Capital

Co-founded by Darren Marble and Todd Goldberg, Crush Capital is a pioneering fintech firm with a mission to democratize access to investment opportunities and usher in a retail investor renaissance. As the creator of "Going Public," Crush Capital empowers retail investors by increasing access to Regulation A+ IPOs and other financial products on goingpublic.com .

