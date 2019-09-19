NexHealth Raises $4M in Funding to Modernize the Patient Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexHealth, the first Patient Experience Management Platform helping doctors modernize the patient experience, raised $4.2 Million led by Point Nine Capital with participation from Rubicon Venture Capital , Scott Belsky , Josh Hannah , and existing investor iSeed Ventures .

"Alamin and his team at NexHealth have built one of the most innovative products in the market with some of the happiest customers in the industry. We're excited to be partnering with the team at NexHealth," says Christoph Janz, founding Partner at Point Nine Capital.

Since its launch in 2017, NexHealth has signed on thousands of doctors and today supports over 4 million patients, monthly. "Our mission at NexHealth is to modernize the way people connect with their doctors all while empowering doctors to run thriving businesses. We work with some of the most progressive providers in the US and Canada and are looking forward to supporting even more providers with this new funding," says Alamin Uddin, co-founder & CEO at NexHealth.

The Affordable Care Act has catalyzed a sea of changes in healthcare and dentistry. Among them is the consumerization of healthcare that are forcing doctors to change their business models. Patients today spend more out-of-pocket, shop for care, and have high expectations from their doctors. Doctors, on the other hand, are struggling with low reimbursements and increased competition. Patients are expecting more, and doctors want to meet those expectations. This is where NexHealth comes in. NexHealth has created the first-ever Patient Experience Management Platform to help doctors go direct to consumers, and provide the seamless, modern experience their patients have come to expect.

With this new round of funding, NexHealth is opening an office in San Francisco and plans to invest even more into its 5-star rated product, continuing its fast pace product innovation.

About NexHealth

NexHealth is the first Patient Experience Management Platform empowering doctors to run thriving businesses. With NexHealth, doctors are able to give their patients an end-to-end experience with key features like real-time online booking, text/email billing, automatic reminders, recalls, two-way messaging, reviews, campaigns, and reports. From attracting new patients to retaining and modernizing the patient experience, NexHealth is the leading platform for doctors and their businesses. P.S. we're hiring!

About Point Nine Capital

PNC invests in SaaS companies that are dedicated and passionate about their business. The firm was founded in 2011 by Christoph Janz, Kolja Hebenstreit, Lukasz Gadowski, and Pawel Chudzinski. Since then, they have invested in startups that are making a dent in the world we live in, such as Algolia, Contentful, Typeform, Zendesk. Visit www.pointninecap.com to learn more.

