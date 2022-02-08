NEXII OPENS FIRST PLANT IN U.S. MANUFACTURING BREAKTHROUGH SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY

Nexii owns and operates plants to manufacture and distribute innovative, sustainable building solutions across North America. Due to the high demand for green building products, Nexii also works with licensees, called Nexii Certified Manufacturers (NCMs), to develop and operate additional plants across the U.S. and Canada. This supports rapid expansion and supply of sustainable building products, while creating green new jobs in NCM communities.

Hazleton is the first NCM plant to open in the U.S. and is operated by Pennsylvanian partners John Wolfington and Dan Metzler of the NEXUS-1, LLC. This plant brings 100s of green new jobs to the region, with additional jobs expected to be added in future and ancillary jobs generated through its construction projects. The 180,000 square foot facility is located at the site of a former steel pole manufacturing plant, has a team of over 100 at opening, and is immediately serving clients across the Eastern U.S.

"We are thrilled that Nexii's first unveiling in the United States is in Hazleton, a community that has proudly played an integral role in America's manufacturing heritage," said Stephen Sidwell, CEO, Nexii Building Solutions. "As we look to the future, and work with communities like Hazleton - transitioning away from industries like coal or steel - Nexii Hazleton will be a model of innovation, determination and the future of sustainable construction."

"New challenges breed new opportunities," added John Wolfington, co-owner of NEXUS-1. "Everyone working at the new plant is excited and committed to being part of this critical transformation. We are so proud of our team and the contribution we're making in building a better future for the people of Hazleton and for the world."

Nexii panels are used to manufacture building products for industrial, residential and Commercial Retail Units (CRUs), high-performance envelopes, and retrofits to existing structures. Nexii buildings have up to 33%[1] less embodied carbon than conventional construction materials and are fire, flood, hurricane, and earthquake resilient. Nexii's building process also accelerates standard build times by up to 75%[2] and eliminates nearly all onsite construction waste.[3]

The Hazleton plant is expected to produce up to 8 million square feet a year of Nexii panels for green projects throughout the Northeastern United States. With expanding federal policies working to mitigate the impacts of climate change, Nexii Hazleton is responding to an urgent need for sustainable buildings, with retrofits in particular being a critical requirement for many U.S. clients and communities.

NCMs are instrumental to Nexii's expansion plans, focused on accelerating the supply of sustainable buildings and building products, and expanding green jobs across North America.

Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) is a green construction technology company that is committed to building a vibrant future for people and the planet. Nexii designs and manufactures high-performance buildings and green building products that are sustainable, cost-efficient and resilient in the face of climate change. The Nexii System also significantly reduces construction timelines, enabling the rapid development of green buildings across North America. Nexii is suited for industrial / commercial / institutional, mixed-use, multi-family residential and single-family homes, as well as for the green retrofit market.

1 Determined through third-party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), Nexii's prefabricated panels contain up to 33% less embodied carbon than conventional building materials such as tilt-up concrete and steel stud equivalent baseline designs.

2 Based on on-site assembly of Nexii CRU envelope vs conventional envelope.

3 Nexii's whole building solution reduces on-site construction waste to near zero through a combination of precision manufacturing, flat-pack transportation, and rapid on-site assembly.

