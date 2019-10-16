Neximatic Partners With Surgical Information Systems to Deliver Automated Vitals Charting to Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Market

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Surgical Information Systems (SIS) delivers its advanced clinical documentation solution, SIS Charts™, to the growing ambulatory surgery center (ASC) market, it has partnered with Neximatic to provide automated vital sign charting for operating rooms and PACUs, bringing a new level of workflow efficiency to ASC clinicians.

SIS is a leader in ASC software, and SIS Charts is an intuitive, cloud-based platform designed to make ASC clinical documentation easy. Automating vital sign charting with Neximatic's solution eliminates the manual data entry process so clinical staff can focus their attention on patient care and not the documentation. It also ensures a comprehensively charted record that improves workflow efficiency in ASCs.

"We have been successful in deploying SIS Charts™ with vital sign charting automation in multiple facilities during the past six months," said Doug Rempfer, SIS chief operating officer. "Our clients appreciate this feature as it streamlines documentation and helps improve patient care by removing this manual step."

The Neximatic solution works seamlessly with a surgery center's existing IT infrastructure, making installation simple. The feature can be enabled in less than one day.

"We are very excited to partner with SIS," said Bobby Wong, President of Neximatic. "Our solution supports vitals capture in operating rooms and PACUs, enabling end-to-end vital sign charting automation for ASCs."

About Neximatic, Inc.

Neximatic, Inc. is a technology provider for electronic health record (EHR) providers, enabling new features in EHRs. Its vital sign streaming solution has enabled automatic charting in AIMS and tele-health applications. For more information, please visit http://www.neximatic.com or email to info@neximatic.com.

About Surgical Information Systems (SIS)

Surgical Information Systems (SIS) delivers surgical information solutions to healthcare providers. Our commitment to deliver on promises made to our clients and each other drives everything we do. SIS has grown to serve the needs of nearly 3,000 surgical facilities in over 10,000 operating rooms across the United States and Canada. Our deep understanding of surgical services has allowed us to develop proven solutions and services that improve the financial, operational, and clinical performance of those we serve. Healthcare is constantly changing, and we change with it. We continue to innovate using input from our clients and the market in order to meet their evolving needs. For more information, please visit:https://www.sisfirst.com.

