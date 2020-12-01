Nexion Health Extends its Loving Patient Care Approach Through Acquisition of Nine Facilities in Texas

SYKESVILLE, Md., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexion Health, Inc., a leading skilled nursing operator serving the Southern region of the United States, today announced it is bringing nine existing healthcare and rehabilitation centers under its operational expertise in facilities across Texas.

"We are excited about this opportunity to extend our quality healthcare services to these new locations in the Lone Star State," said Fran Kirley, the chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health. "Our patient-centered, culturally-sensitive approach to the delivery of day-to-day care is appreciated and enjoyed by our residents and their families across our system."

Combined, the nine new Nexion Health facilities will care for 462 residents and employ 594 nurses and administrators. Nexion Health affiliates already provide care for 1,001 residents and employ 1,357 staff members at 16 other Texas facilities, reaching from the southeast region to the Rio Grande Valley, to west Texas and many points in between.

New Nexion Health Operated Facilities in Texas Austin Barton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 4501 Dudmar Drive Bonham North Star Ranch Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 709 West Fifth Street Clifton Willow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 1000 FM 3220 Eagle Lake Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 535 South Austin Road Falfurrias Gulf Shores Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 1301 South Terrell Street Italy Renaissance Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 220 Davenport Street Pilot Point Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 1700 N. Washington St. Sweetwater Sterling Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 705 NE Georgia Avenue Winnsboro Lakeview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center 502 East Coke Road

"This is probably one of the most challenging times in the history of our industry," said Meera Riner, chief operating officer of Nexion Health. "I am so proud of the accomplishments of our healthcare warriors across our system and I am certain that our new residents will come to appreciate our staff's approach and the success they bring through their loving care each and every day."

Through this operational acquisition, Nexion Health is positioning itself to address the expected doubling of the number of Texans 65 and older in the next 20 years and a quadrupling of those over 85 by 2050.

About Nexion Health

Nexion Health, Inc. affiliates operate 42 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas and 1 assisted living facility in Louisiana. Each affiliate skilled nursing and assisted living campus offers a home-like setting influenced by its own unique regional culture. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our positive clinical outcomes, resident and family member testimonials, satisfaction reports and AHCA Quality Awards.

