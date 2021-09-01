Nexion Health Opens Eagle's Landing Facility for Dementia and Alzheimer's Patients

EAGLE LAKE, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexion Health, a leading skilled nursing operator serving the southern United States, today opened its Eagle's Landing secured unit to care for those with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, within its Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Eagle Lake.

Residents in the 20-bed Memory Care Unit will be attended by staff members trained to meet the needs of cognitively impaired residents. Residents will be encouraged to participate in games and activities designed to stimulate physical and cognitive well-being. Key-coded entryways will discourage residents from non-prescribed walking tours so that they can enjoy the safe and comfortable environment created specifically for their needs.

"This Memory Care Unit provides peace-of-mind to family members who have previously worried about the whereabouts of their loved ones," said Meera Riner, Nexion Health's chief operating officer. "But more than that, dementia and Alzheimer's disease impact residents in many ways due to cultural differences, religious affiliations and sexuality. We are especially proud of the staff members who are preparing themselves through specialized certifications from the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners."

The Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center was one of nine Texas facilities that Nexion Health took under its operational expertise in December 2020.

"Texas is expecting to see a doubling of those aged 65 and older in the next 20 years and Nexion Health has committed to serving their need for quality healthcare services," said Fran Kirley, the chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health. "This transformation of part of the Arbor Hills facility demonstrates our patient-centered considerations for residents' day-to-day care. The residents, and especially their families, will enjoy the peace of mind that comes with life within Eagle's Landing."

About Nexion Health

Nexion Health, Inc. affiliates operate 51 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and two assisted living facilities in Louisiana. Each affiliate skilled nursing and assisted living campus offers a home-like setting influenced by its own unique regional culture. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in our positive clinical outcomes, resident and family member testimonials, satisfaction reports and AHCA Quality Awards.

