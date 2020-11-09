Nexion Health to Improve Competency and Care with New Online Training Tool

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians at Nexion Health, a leading skilled nursing operator serving the Southern region of the country, will now have greater access to online resources to meet regulatory training requirements through a new partnership Medline announced today.

In conjunction with HealthStream, the healthcare company is offering workforce development and quality improvement programs to long-term care operators. Teams from all 43 of Nexion's facilities will leverage customized online education to drive clinical development in the states the company operates in, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Colorado. As 40 percent of Nexion's residents receive care for dementia, HealthStream's platform will provide their team with certification training on the mental and physical decline of dementia patients, and education on how to address incontinence in dementia patients.

"Tracking regulatory requirements for employees across multiple states is often very challenging. A comprehensive and customized online education tool also allows us to invest in the future of our staff and enhance employee satisfaction and retention," says Meera Riner, chief operating officer, Nexion Health.

This new tool powered by Medline and HealthStream will now make it possible to simplify tracking and compliance across the organization. Additionally, it will allow Nexion to upload their own educational content and conduct pre and post-assessments.

Maximizing educational opportunities

Medline and HealthStream launched their strategic partnership last year to offer Medline customers like Nexion this specialized workforce development tool. The organizations have developed more than 40 timely infection prevention courses to drive greater awareness around best practices for PPE and hand hygiene.

"Medline is constantly looking for ways to create effective and timely solutions, especially when healthcare is navigating so much uncertainty right now. The alliance with HealthStream is an extension of our ongoing desire to listen closely to customer obstacles so we can together create a smoother path toward enhanced delivery of care," says Shawn Scott, vice president of strategic business development for Medline's Post-Acute Care division.

Learn more about how Medline is working with long-term care customers to implement customized quality improvement plans at https://www.medline.com/pages/business-solutions/quality-management/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide, a fleet of nearly 1,000 trucks and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

