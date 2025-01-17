Nexit App Brings Unprecedented Innovation to Global Navigation Solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexit, the world's first fully customizable navigation app designed for the ultimate travel experience, is now available on iOS and Android platforms globally.

Nexit is setting new standards in navigation by introducing a suite of pioneering features: the first multi-layered, customizable search capabilities along any route; the first simultaneous, multi-search output for city exploration; TravMatch™ for coordinated stops; and the integration of real-time coupons and membership benefits. These advanced features give travelers the tools to plan, customize, and save on every journey in ways never before possible.

A First in Route Planning with Nexit

As the first app to offer unlimited, customizable, multi-layered searches along any route, Nexit allows users to search by brand, amenities, and deals to find the next exit that perfectly meets their needs. Nexit's intuitive search tools enable users to pre-plan their ideal stops or find the most convenient exit that checks all the boxes in real-time.

Nexit TravMatch™ - A One-of-a-Kind Solution

Nexit's exclusive TravMatch™ feature shows where all selected preferences—such as specific food, hotels, amenities, EV charging stations, or services—are available at a single stop along a route or in the city. Whether on a road trip or exploring locally, Nexit helps travelers find locations that meet everyone's preferences, making for seamless and satisfying stops for the whole family.

Innovative City Mode: Another Nexit First

As the first app with fully customizable, multi-layered search capabilities in city mode, Nexit enables users to find multiple points of interest across categories, with results displayed simultaneously on the map. This allows users to pinpoint areas that fulfill all their preferences within the same location, helping them explore cities more conveniently.

"Imagine you're walking around New York City and you're in the mood for a Subway sandwich, your friend wants Dunkin', and you both need a pharmacy," says Randy Carpenter, CEO of Nexit. "With Nexit's City Mode, you can search for all three and see where they're available in the same proximity."

Exclusive Coupon Integration with DealMatch

Nexit's DealMatch feature allows users to save on the go, integrating discounts and coupons directly into their route or city searches. With global mobile coupon use projected to reach $1.6 trillion by 2030. Link Nexit is perfectly positioned to help users discover deals, making it a valuable Global digital MarketPlace for travelers.

Membership Benefits Integration: A Nexit Innovation

In another first, Nexit incorporates membership and loyalty benefits, offering a seamless way to discover and use valuable perks from organizations such as AAA, AARP, Costco, and CVS and more. Most members are not fully aware of all the benefits included in their membership association, leading to underutilization of valuable features. By providing a platform that combines Nexit's exclusive discounts with membership benefits, Nexit helps users maximize savings.

"We are thrilled to offer a global solution to local ideas that incorporates both our unique deals and existing member benefits in a way that is easy to use and incredibly valuable," says Dr. Vincent O. Ebuh, Founder of Nexit.

Look for new partnerships with renowned brands in the coming months as Nexit expands its benefits to travelers worldwide.

About Nexit

Dedicated to transforming the travel and shopping experience, Nexit provides users with customizable routes, exclusive offers, and greater efficiency for every trip. As a trailblazing app, Nexit combines intelligent mapping, direct savings, and convenience, redefining the navigation experience.

Nexit Global navigation…more than Point "A" to "B" directions.

Download in Apple iOS and Google Play app stores. Happy Driving.

For more information, please visit www.Nexit.app.

Contact Information:

