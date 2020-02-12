NexiTech, Inc. Assigned Two Patents (10,552,607 And 10,558,802), Developed By CEO Don Matthews, For Systems And Methods Related To Moving Target Defenses For Data Storage Devices

WOODLAND PARK, Colo., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexiTech, Inc. has been assigned two key patents for systems and methods related to Moving Target Defenses for Data Storage Devices. These patents provide an unprecedented level of cyber security and active defense against ever-evolving cyber threats. The patents were recently assigned to NexiTech and developed by NexiTech President and CEO Don Matthews.

"These patents will impact how companies guard their most critical data storage devices and networks," stated Don Matthews. "Our patent portfolio is the end result of years of development and testing. NexiTech continues to be a thought leader in the realm of Moving Target Defense cyber solutions and is constantly developing new methods for keeping our nation's most vulnerable infrastructures secure."

The abstracts of the patents published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office state: "Systems and methods for actively securing data storage devices utilize the technique of storage virtualization. In embodiments, would-be cyber attackers are presented with many possible "ports" or "channels" by which to communicate over a network with a data storage device. Unknown to the attacker, at any given time, only one of these ports or channels is the "correct," or "active," port; all of the other ports are dummies that do not permit communication with the storage device. The active port is dynamically, randomly, and/or continually reconfigured, seriously impeding the ability of the attacker to access the data storage device through the active port."

COMPANY OVERVIEW: NexiTech, Inc. is a software company with locations in Woodland Park, CO and Broomfield, CO. Operating from these two locations, the company specializes in cutting-edge storage networking solutions and advanced cybersecurity techniques for actively defending against cyber threats to critical data storage resources. NexiTech has served world-class customers such as Broadcom, Intel, Micron and Microsoft, as well as prime defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and many other very well-known organizations. Learn more at www.nexitech.com.

NexiTech, Inc.

