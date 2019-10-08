NexJ Systems Advances CRM for Wealth Management

Delivers next generation wealth management functionality with flexible deployment options on private or hybrid cloud or on-premise

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, today announced the general availability of its next generation CRM, purpose built for wealth management firms that can be deployed either on a private cloud, hybrid cloud or on-premise.

NexJ has long been recognized as best-in-class by industry analyst firms including Aite (Top CRM Vendor for wealth management), and Celent (Best CRM for Wealth Management). Building on that reputation, NexJ has further evolved its CRM for Wealth Management product with built-in vertical market functionality leveraging the experience and expertise gained in delivering solutions to notable financial services firms including Wells Fargo, UBS, and RBC.

NexJ CRM for Wealth Management is purpose built to provide financial advisors the ability to save time, optimize customer value, and enhance client engagement. The product offers rep code security to support the way wealth management firms govern data, wealth specific client attributes such as market segment, domicile and investor qualification, and enables transparent client management across teams and the broader organization. The vertical specific capabilities ensure that a firm can extract value quickly through not having to make changes to its business to meet the limitation of horizontal CRM.

In addition, NexJ Nudge-AI digital assistants can seamlessly integrate with the CRM, delivering Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to assist advisors increase customer loyalty, enhance the sales and service model and help automate compliance requirements.

A recent Forrester report titled 'CRM Goes Vertical In The Age Of The Customer Landscape' highlighted the need for differentiated customer experiences in order to "align people, processes, and technology to enable organizations to better serve and support customers during their engagement journey."1 Deeply vertical CRM offers support for industry processes that can drive higher adoption rates, and deep domain functionality that includes compliance with industry standards and regulations.

"Wealth management firms are facing significant challenges including competition from robo-advisors and new market entrants, a more informed customer, inefficient processes due to dated technology and the commoditization of financial products," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems. "Customers have always trusted NexJ to place advisors at the center of their solutions. This next generation product continues to enhance the experience of the advisor helping them to better understand and engage the clients that make up their book of business."

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

