NexJ Systems Announces A New Intelligent Investment Recommendation Assistant For Financial Advisors

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), announces the launch of a new intelligent investment recommendation assistant that creates highly individualized investment options optimized to mitigate risk and volatility. It continuously monitors and detects portfolio imbalances and automates compliance by identifying the need to rebalance and applying investor mandate and firm compliance rules to all recommendations.

The intelligent investment recommendation assistant consolidates investor information from any source, internal or external, then utilizes client preferences and the firm's portfolio management strategy to create a hyper-personalized mandate for each client portfolio. Working directly in partnership with Boosted.ai, a strong team with experience building Machine Learning algorithms at Bloomberg, the product employs Deep Learning methodologies to perform analysis of 10+ years of historic data to arrive at smart recommendations. It also automatically captures documented rationale for why a recommendation is made.

Previously recognized by Celent that said "NexJ is one of the industry leaders for its implementation and application of AI across its platform"1, this product extends the real-world deployment of AI and further deepens NexJ's wealth management vertical specific capabilities.

"The intelligent investment recommendation assistant is not only delivering significant efficiency gains in the process of creating an investor mandate but, more importantly, is introducing hedge fund quality investment algorithms to client portfolios, hyper-personalized to individual and firm investment criteria," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. "Through the continuous monitoring for portfolio imbalances, the system driven alerts mitigate the potential of being out of compliance."

NexJ is confident that the intelligent investment recommendation assistant adds significant value to a firm's investment in portfolio management, financial planning and trading systems. Immediate value is delivered through the reduction of manual processes required to consolidate information from these systems. It enhances a firm's investment recommendations based on augmented intelligence and predictive models, taking existing systems and turning data into actionable and repeatable investment ideas.

A preview of the intelligent investment recommendation assistant will be on display at the NexJ booth at Finovate September 23 to 25. The product will be available in November.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

