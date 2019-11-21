NexJ Systems Announces Next Best Action Digital Assistant

The next best action digital assistant helps advisors foster better relationships by recommending appropriate actions, and better client engagement. It also keeps regulatory frameworks in mind and issues alerts accordingly to ensure compliance.

"NexJ Nudge-AI digital assistants are designed to meet the most pressing needs of the wealth management industry including increasing the amount of time an advisor can spend with clients, improving the quality of that time spent, and reducing the amount of back-office administrative tasks," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. "Their key benefits reflect these needs, offering the recommendation of appropriate actions to help foster stronger relationships, the facilitation of better client engagement, and automation of administrative tasks."

NexJ follows a pragmatic approach to the deployment of its digital assistants, beginning with simple recommendations to help build trust, followed by more complex recommendations as the system gains access to more data and is trained on optimal outcomes.

The next best action digital assistant will be available in December. For more information: www.nexj.ai

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

