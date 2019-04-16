NexJ Systems Announces Strategic Partner Program

Providing partners with the tools, training, and support needed to create critical long-term value, boost growth, and increase revenue

TORONTO, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management (ICM) for the financial services industry, announces the launch of its partner program. NexJ is inviting financial services-specific consulting and solutions partners to expand our implementation capabilities and broaden our product offering.

Speaking about the program, Vlad Hachinski, Vice President, Partnership Success at NexJ Systems Inc. says, "Our ultimate goal is to ensure superior client engagements by unleashing the combined value of our partners' expertise and NexJ's ICM. Our partners and NexJ will benefit from an expanded sales & service footprint, and increased diversity of offerings, leading to growth in sales, market share, and innovation in the FinTech space".

At the heart of the partner program lies NexJ's ongoing commitment to innovation and a relentless desire to create value for our clients. Through select partners, NexJ believes its program can help customers more easily benefit from new technologies and extend their competitive differentiation.

Organizations that have partnered with us have done so for 3 principal reasons. First, we are experts in the financial services industry and the trusted choice for CRM products by global financial institutions due to our deep domain expertise. Second, we are experts in customer success; we align ourselves with our customers and act as trusted advisors. Third, we are experts at integration; our integration tools are built to integrate with complex back-office environments and designed to meet the needs of financial services firms and consulting partners.

To learn more about becoming a NexJ partner, visit: www.nexj.com/partners or email partners@nexj.com. Click here to read more about how the next generation of CRM tools from NexJ Systems Inc. can allow customers to work smarter, better and faster with Intelligent Customer Management.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems is the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management. Its award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

