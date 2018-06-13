NexJ Systems is Best CRM for Wealth Management

"NexJ Systems is solely focused on the financial services industry and therefore has strong expertise in wealth management. This is further supported by positive client feedback and its deployments with some of the largest wealth managers." (Ashley Globerman, XCelent Awards 2018, Ranking the CRM Vendors For Wealth Management, An Overview of the European Market, Celent, April 2018.) Click here to download a free copy.

NexJ was named the overall winner of the XCelent award for Functionality, Service and Client Base in the North American ranking and overall winner for Functionality and Service in the European ranking.

"This recognition is extremely gratifying," said Paul O'Donnell, President and CEO of NexJ Systems, "From our very first day we set our sights on delivering best-in-class CRM for wealth management. The industry is receptive to our vision, world-class technology, and breadth of functionality and our continuous innovation fosters our long-standing relationships with the world's leading wealth management firms."

In the reports, author Ashley Globerman reviews key trends impacting wealth management CRM and evaluates leading vendors serving the European and North American markets. Globerman notes that, "NexJ is one of the industry leaders for its implementation and application of AI (i.e. NLG, chatbots, etc.) across its platform, as well as its digital engagement features, including NexJ Publish, NexJ Prospect, and NexJ Insights." (Ashley Globerman, XCelent Awards 2018, Ranking the CRM Vendors For Wealth Management, An Overview of the North American Market, Celent, May 2018) Click here to download a free copy.

As a niche provider of CRM for wealth management, NexJ is keenly focused on addressing the needs of advisors by delivering best-in-class functionality and integrating key systems and data. This commitment was apparent to Globerman, who noted that our product development strategy aligns with three major market trends and business needs, namely:

Industry-specific capabilities that support the entire financial services client lifecycle

Business process automation that automates and embeds best practices in workflows

A superior user experience platform that improves productivity and service personalization

"NexJ continually enhances our intelligent customer management software with AI and wealth management-specific functionality so advisors can maximize productivity, easily personalize service at scale, and capture a greater share of wallet," says Paul DeVriendt, Senior Vice President of Products at NexJ Systems.

Click here to read the North American version of Celent's report, Ranking of CRM Technology Vendors for Wealth Management and here to read the European version. For more information about NexJ's integrated desktop solutions, please visit www.nexj.com or email info@nexj.com.

