NexJ Systems Partners with AdvisorStream to Solve Critical Problem in Wealth Management

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), announces it is partnering with AdvisorStream to enhance a product that enables wealth managers to better address the need to meaningfully engage with clients. Inform is the first intelligent digital assistant that allows advisors to hyper-personalize content and deliver superior, value-added, customer experiences throughout the client lifecycle.

Awaad Amir, Wealth Management analyst for Celent, the leading research and advisory firm focused on technology for financial institutions globally, advocates the critical need for digital content marketing. Understanding how the NexJ and AdvisorStream partnership benefits the industry Mr. Amir says, "Licensed content usually garners higher levels of engagement over content that's publicly available. Further, using personalization tools to distribute exclusive content is a powerful and smart client engagement strategy."

NexJ's innovative Inform product, coupled with AdvisorStream's trusted 5-star rated content marketing platform drives higher client acquisition, engagement and retention. All content is exclusively licensed from industry recognized sources, with no paywall or advertisements, and is fully compliant with FINRA, SEC, IIROC and FCA regulations.

How it works:

NexJ's Inform product leverages information a firm has about a client such as demographic and transaction data to build a unique client interest profile. The profile is further enhanced using the most advanced AI, including Natural Language Processing to analyze client or prospect interests sourced from interactions (like email and notes from the firm's CRM system). Once the client or prospect interests have been identified, Inform allows advisors to automatically or manually deliver a stream of content, hyper-personalized to each recipient.

"Our partnership with AdvisorStream is a natural fit. We share a vision of helping wealth managers better engage their clients and facilitate their ability to generate more assets," says Paul DeVriendt, Senior Vice President of Product at NexJ Systems Inc. "Inform, powered by AdvisorStream, helps wealth managers improve the client experience by delivering relevant and meaningful content with no paywalls or ads, and saves valuable time by automating the selection of content that matches client interests. This builds loyalty by enabling regular, proactive interactions with clients."

Kevin Mulhern, AdvisorStream CEO and Co-founder says: "Inform answers the call of our enterprise clients for a next-level product that helps maximize the return on the significant investments they have made in CRM technologies. It marries deep data with ROI-focused marketing initiatives. AdvisorStream's partnership with NexJ is aligned with the goals of wealth managers to cost-effectively manage the unspoken expectations of clients and prospects; to have a deeper understanding of their wants, needs, dreams, concerns and life events and deliver the most relevant, real-time, trusted content through unprecedented hyper-personalization."

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems develops Intelligent Customer Management products for the financial services industry. Its award-winning products are designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

About AdvisorStream

AdvisorStream is the highest-rated marketing platform for enterprises and financial advisors and is fully partnered with the world's most credible and trusted publishers. The award-winning platform helps financial firms and advisors engage investors through timely, personalized and compliant communications. As an omni-channel marketing service, AdvisorStream delivers the highest-quality and up-to-date article, commentary, video and infographic content through newsletters, social media, emails, websites, and client portals. Every year, AdvisorStream delivers hundreds of millions of communications materials on behalf of its vast network of financial advisors. Headed by CEO, co-founder and industry thought leader Kevin Mulhern, AdvisorStream has offices in New York, London, and Toronto.

For more information, visit AdvisorStream.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram.

