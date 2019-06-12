NexJ Systems Partners With Boosted.ai to Enhance Machine Learning Capabilities

NexJ and Boosted.ai align to develop products designed to empower the human advisor using Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), offering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Boosted.ai to supplement its AI and Machine Learning capabilities. This is in line with our recently launched Strategic Partner Program that welcomes financial services-specific solutions partners to work closely with us to broaden our product offering and add to our overall value proposition.

NexJ and Boosted.ai have already begun building a breakthrough product that will leverage the expertise of both companies. The initial product will deliver Wealth Management specific functionality to augment an advisor's ability to service and sell to clients, while improving productivity associated with the execution of back-office tasks. The partnership will greatly enrich our vertical capabilities and vastly increase the value delivered to our customers.

"It made sense for NexJ and Boosted.ai to partner given we are aligned in delivering technologically advanced products, leveraging AI and Machine Learning, to the financial services market," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are foundational components of our Intelligent Customer Management strategy. Our focus is to develop feature-rich, industry specific, out-of-the-box functionality, delivered with a rapid time to value that can empower the human advisor."

Boosted.ai has a strong team with decades of combined experience building Machine Learning teams at Bloomberg and through the founding of Maluuba, a company that was acquired by Microsoft and became Microsoft Research Montreal. Joshua Pantony, Co-Founder and CEO of Boosted.ai, said, "Boosted.ai was founded with the belief that Machine Learning will revolutionize the financial industry. We want to empower the industry to achieve consistently better results by unlocking the predictive power of data. We think the partnership with NexJ, which has market leading domain knowledge and expertise, will allow us to fully unleash the potential of our Machine Learning algorithms in combined product offerings."

About Boosted.ai

Boosted.ai is a software company focused on helping customers unlock the value of their financial domain expertise and data through the predictive machine learning platform: Boosted Insights. The platform allows users to improve their investment decision making process through the use of artificial intelligence - without the need for a team of data scientists and programmers. This allows investment professionals to leverage Boosted.ai's team of machine learning engineers in order to deliver both efficiency gains and improve investment results, all through an easy to use web interface.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems is the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management. Its award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

NexJ Forward-looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on NexJ's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies, and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. NexJ's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently, its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see NexJ's securities filings with the OSC and other securities regulators. NexJ securities filings are available on www.sedar.com. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, NexJ disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE NexJ Systems Inc.

