NexJ Systems Revamps Industry Leading CRM with IBM Hybrid Cloud Platform

Small and Medium Wealth Managers first to benefit from latest offering leveraging IBM Cloud Private

TORONTO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), the pioneer of intelligent customer management for the financial services industry, announced today that it has chosen IBM Cloud Private to host its customer relationship management (CRM) platform for small and medium enterprise (SME) wealth managers.

Wealth managers in need of CRM solutions are increasingly recognizing that workloads containing sensitive customer information can have complex requirements when being moved back and forth across various cloud and IT environments. In order to tap into the flexibility and cost-saving benefits of the cloud while maintaining compliance and security across multiple, dispersed data sources, NexJ needed a first-class hybrid cloud strategy to support its CRM platform.

NexJ chose IBM Cloud Private due to IBM's experience designing hybrid cloud strategies for the financial services industry, and the access to advanced services IBM Cloud Private provides. With IBM Cloud Private, NexJ is leveraging a suite of services like IBM Cloud Log Analysis with Kibana, IBM Cloud Databases for Elasticsearch, and IBM Cloud Object Storage for mass data storage, all orchestrated through IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and Istio. Now, NexJ's wealth management customers can securely streamline how they move and manage customer data across environments, freeing them up to spend more time focusing on driving new revenue streams and providing better experiences for customers.

NexJ's deep vertical product has long been recognized by industry analyst firms including Aite (Top CRM Vendor for wealth management), and Celent (Best CRM for Wealth Management), and selected by the wealth management divisions of notable financial services firms including Wells Fargo, UBS and RBC. NexJ's hybrid cloud strategy with IBM Cloud Private allows them to leverage the success they have had refining their offerings in the largest banks, insurers and financial services firms in the world, and now bring their products to SME wealth managers looking for lower cost and more flexible offerings.

Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. spoke about the advantages of selecting IBM as its provider: "We wanted to deliver the CRM chosen by world's leading Blue Chip financial services institutions to SME firms. By building this solution with IBM technology and collaborating with the IBM Partner Ecosystem team to bring it to market, we can offer a best of breed customer management software on an industry-leading cloud platform."

"NexJ Systems recognizes the importance of today's hybrid cloud opportunity as its customers are demanding more flexibility and secure access to advanced cloud technologies in order to revamp their CRM strategies," said Lisa Canham, Director of Partner Ecosystem, IBM Canada. "Our priority right now is helping these businesses migrate and modernize applications for the cloud in order to speed up their business transformation."

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems is the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management. Its award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com

