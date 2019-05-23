NexJ Systems Rolls Out Early Access Program For Powerful, Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management

Applications for a free trial of the new offering with immediate business benefits from award-winning CRM provider are now being accepted

TORONTO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexJ Systems Inc. (TSX: NXJ), offering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announces the launch of its Early Access Program for its new Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management. The program offers 3 months free use of the new product, free setup and additional benefits to qualified wealth management firms.

There are a number of immediate business benefits to customers who choose to come on board. NexJ's Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management can help firms grow their business by increasing customer loyalty, drive efficiency by enhancing advisor productivity, and ultimately grow assets under management. A modern, mobile user experience also helps attract and retain advisors while fostering collaboration.

With this new product, NexJ is keeping with its commitment to delivering innovative solutions employing cutting-edge technology and leveraging strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as IBM. NexJ's Private Cloud CRM for Wealth Management offers better security by eliminating the possibility of data 'co-mingling'. It also boosts reliability by using dedicated infrastructure to prevent any impact on performance sometimes associated with a shared services model.

Based on our award-winning CRM for wealth management, this new product offers a number of key capabilities such as:

Comprehensive Customer View to consolidate all key customer information

Quick Notes for advisors to easily capture meeting and call notes

Householding to understand complex relationships and service entire households

Lead Management to identify value of each lead and drive efficiencies in the sales process

"The introduction of this new, configurable offering, built specifically for Wealth Management, greatly reduces a firm's time to market and further demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best vertical market CRM on the planet. The design goals were to build a product that incorporated out-of-the-box capabilities resulting from our work with some of the largest wealth management institutions in the world," said Matthew Bogart, Vice President of Marketing at NexJ Systems Inc. "Beyond the application functionality, we believe deploying on a private cloud is the only choice for firms where data integrity and maximizing compliance requirements is of high priority."

Customers choosing the Early Access Program will also receive a 15% discount and a 1-year term (reduced from 3 years) on conversion, cancelable within 30 days. Free setup is included, along with 24/7 support. The program starts on June 1, 2019, and extends until September 30, 2019. Applications are now being accepted, starting today.

About NexJ Systems Inc.

NexJ Systems is the pioneer of Intelligent Customer Management. Its award-winning CRM is designed to help Wealth Management, Private Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance firms revolutionize their business. Powered by artificial intelligence, its products help drive productivity, boost client engagement, and increase revenue. With users in over 60 countries, its customers benefit from its deep expertise across financial services verticals, strategic investment in innovation, and commitment to their success.

Based in Toronto, NexJ has clients throughout North America, Asia Pacific and in Europe. For more information about NexJ visit www.nexj.com, e-mail info@nexj.com, or call 416-222-5611. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter, subscribe to our YouTube channel, or like us on Facebook.

