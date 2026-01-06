NexLawn and MOVA Showcase How Intelligent Technologies Are Reshaping Modern Living at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2026, NexLawn and MOVA showcase three core product categories, including intelligent robotic lawn mowers, a 60V Intelligent Cordless Garden Tools lineup, and the EvoLife smart power tools series, reflecting how intelligent technologies are increasingly integrated into everyday lawn, garden, and home care.

No Base Stations. No Boundaries Wires. Powered by Satellite-Based RTK

NexLawn and MOVA product lineup at CES 2026

For large and complex residential properties, lawn care is no longer about assisting the user, but about operating fully independently across terrain, layout, and scale. NexLawn introduces the NAVIA 6000 AWD robotic mower, demonstrated to cover up to 1.5 acres in daily operation in environments where traditional robotic solutions struggle to deliver consistent results.

At the core of NAVIA 6000 AWD is NexNav™, an advanced integrated positioning system built on satellite-based RTK, combined with AI stereo vision and 360-degree LiDAR, delivering centimeter-level accuracy without boundary wires or external RTK base stations.

Unlike conventional network-based RTK solutions, NexNav™ transmits RTK correction data directly via satellite, typically removing the need for users to install an RTK reference station at home. Users no longer need to depend on Wi-Fi, 4G, or other network connections, while still enjoying stable and reliable positioning across large or remote properties—without the ongoing communication fees commonly associated with traditional network-based RTK (NRTK) solutions.

By continuously interpreting terrain, edges, and obstacles in real time, NexNav™ ensures consistent performance across complex layouts and challenging environments.

NAVIA support multiple RTK modes, including satellite-based RTK, network RTK, and pole-mounted RTK, offering users flexible options to match different yard conditions and usage needs.

NAVIA 6000 AWD is powered by the NexDrive AWD system with four independently driven hub motors and adaptive suspension. This configuration allows the mower to maintain traction on slopes of up to 80 percent, roll past 2.4-inch obstacles, and navigate uneven or wet ground with stability.

Its 36-volt cutting system drives a 15.8-inch dual plate floating cutting deck designed for efficient coverage of large lawns, while NexTrim edge technology extends the cutting discs during boundary passes, reducing uncut edge gaps to approximately 1.2 inches.

NAVIA 6000 AWD is designed for homeowners who want reliable, professional-level results without constant supervision.

Cordless Garden Tools Evolve From Individual Products to Unified Systems

As cordless technology matures, garden tools are shifting from standalone products toward unified systems that operate under shared power and control architectures. MOVA presents its 60V Intelligent Cordless Garden Tools lineup, built around a common battery platform and system-level intelligence that integrates power management, performance control, connected app interaction, and over-the-air updates for long-term usability.

The centerpiece of the lineup is the MOVA GL620 60V 20" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, designed for medium to large lawns. The GL620 features the PaceMate™ adaptive drive system, which uses hub motors to continuously adjust drive speed based on the user's walking pace and cutting load. A high-torque outer-rotor motor and dual-blade system combine for faster,finer cutting - delivering up to 11 N.m* of torque to power through dense grass.The optimized TurboFlow™ airflow system are designed to deliver consistent cutting performance while reducing operator effort. The GL620 also includes a versatile 3-in-1 cutting system with * 8-level height adjustment (20–100mm) with one-touch control, allowing users to adapt easily to different grass lengths, seasonal lawn conditions, and varied cutting preferences.

Cutting performance is further enhanced by a high-efficiency dual-blade system paired with intelligent cutting speed control. Blade speed is adjusted across ECO, NORMAL, and TURBO modes to match changing grass density and mowing conditions, helping balance cutting effectiveness, runtime, and overall energy use.

By replacing fuel-based equipment with a cleaner cordless system, the 60V lineup reduces noise, emissions, and maintenance while maintaining the performance required for demanding yard work. This platform-based approach allows users to move seamlessly between tools using the same battery, simplifying operation and reducing long-term ownership complexity. The 60V lineup also includes leaf blowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws, all designed with IPX4-rated protection for reliable use across a wide range of outdoor conditions.

Everyday Power Tools Shift Toward Lighter and More Intuitive Use

In everyday cleaning and maintenance, power tools are increasingly defined not by maximum output, but by how easily they fit into spontaneous use. MOVA introduces the EvoLife power tools, a lineup of 21 compact tools designed for home, automotive, and outdoor tasks that benefit from portability and intuitive operation.

A highlight of the series is the MOVA Smart Touch Cordless Portable Flip Pressure Washer. Weighing 1.76 pounds, the foldable cordless design enables easy storage and use, reducing the need for power cords or complex setup. It also supports flexible water sources, including portable containers and standard beverage bottles, further reducing preparation time before use. The washer delivers up to 174 PSI of pressure and 0.66 gallons per minute of water flow, supported by three pressure modes tailored to different cleaning scenarios.

The EvoLife lineup also includes a range of compact tools, including portable vacuums, inflators, and electric screwdrivers, designed for everyday versatility.

A smart touch display provides real-time feedback on pressure and battery status, enabling quick and confident control. By combining balanced performance with a compact form factor, the pressure washer lowers the barrier to frequent cleaning, making high-pressure washing practical for everyday use rather than occasional or professional-only tasks. An integrated nozzle design combines rinsing and foaming functions, enabling smoother transitions between cleaning steps without frequent accessory changes.

Taken together, the products presented by NexLawn and MOVA indicate a broader shift in how intelligent technologies are becoming an integral part of everyday life. From autonomous lawn care to platform-based garden tool systems and compact power tools designed for frequent use, these solutions show how automation and thoughtful system design are moving beyond novelty and fitting naturally into daily use.

