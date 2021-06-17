Nexo and Amberdata Partner to Enhance Institutional Digital Assets Markets and Insights

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, and Amberdata, the industry leader in institutional digital asset and blockchain data, have formed a partnership that will further upgrade and bring transparency to Nexo's data infrastructure.

As part of their collaboration, Amberdata will provide Nexo with both real-time and historical institutional data sets and analytics, instrumental to the company's culture of sustained product innovation and continuous assessment of the market's needs.

Being the leading provider of digital market data, Amberdata has an excellent track record in futures, spot, and DEX & DeFi coverage. Integrations with its institutional-grade streams have historically translated into new opportunities and capabilities for its partners and Nexo is the latest company to take advantage of the wide range of data available at its fingertips. With the new set of faultless data sources, Nexo will provide another layer of transparency by making everything from decentralized data sets to standardized trade aggregations publicly available. Simultaneously, Nexo's Borrow and Earn offerings will benefit from Amberdata's lightning-fast market data delivery, upgraded asset coverage, and top-tier reference rates.

With the unprecedented expansion of decentralized finance (DeFi) over the past year, Amberdata has become the go-to data provider to decentralized exchanges, including Uniswap and Sushiswap. Now, it is also adding Nexo, a prominent licensed and regulated institution in the space to its impressive clientele.

"At Nexo, providing cutting-edge data security and transparency to the corporate clients and institutional investors who have entrusted us with their billions worth of assets is beyond question. The decision to partner with Amberdata was the most natural one, since their high-fidelity data streams bring unparalleled visibility into the digital asset markets," commented Nexo Co-founder and Managing Partner Antoni Trenchev.

"We're thrilled to provide enterprise-grade digital asset data for market leaders like Nexo," stated Amberdata Co-founder Shawn Douglass. "When Nexo approached us to become their main data provider, we knew we could provide the platform with top-tier asset coverage, deep analytics, risk mitigation tools & collaborate on new features."

About Nexo



Nexo is the world's leading regulated digital assets institution. The company's mission is to maximize the value and utility of cryptocurrencies by offering tax-efficient Instant Crypto Credit Lines™, a high-yield Earn on Crypto & Fiat suite, and sophisticated trading and OTC capabilities, while providing the top-tier custodial insurance and military-grade security of the Nexo Wallet. Nexo manages assets for 1.5+ million users across more than 200 jurisdictions.

Official website: https://nexo.io

About Amberdata

Amberdata is the leading data infrastructure company for institutional blockchain and digital asset data. We bring you real-time and historical records of trades, intentions and reference rates for Digital Assets from the most liquid exchanges. In the same APIs, we also deliver blockchain network data including transactions, account balances and assets holdings and dApp usage data. We are the only data provider to combine blockchain network, digital asset market data, analytics, key metrics, and operational telemetry into a unified platform and API.

Official website: https://amberdata.io

SOURCE Amberdata

Related Links

https://amberdata.io

