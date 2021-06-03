nexogy Announces New Partnership with Sandler Partners

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nexogy, recognized as one of South Florida's fastest-growing technology companies, best known for providing small and medium-sized businesses Cloud-Based communications services, today announced its partnership with Sandler Partners, the premiere master agent for Cloud, Connectivity, and IT solutions. Sandler will distribute nexogy's fully integrated suite of cloud communications through its extensive network of expert agents while bringing more than 200 telecom, cloud and data providers to the table.

Nexogy is partnering with Sandler Partners Solutions to provide even more options for partners. nexogy Channel Partner Program is all about providing our partners more options when it comes to choosing a master agent to work with.

"I am beyond excited to have signed with Sandler Partners which is a strategic move as nexogy continues our national expansion," said BRIAN ASHER, Director of Channel Sales. "Sandler was an obvious choice for us as they have been an industry leader in the master agent space for several years, offering their partners first-class support and services through their wide array of providers. Together we will bring our best-in-class UCaaS platform to their partner community which includes unique offerings like our call path model and the ability for partners to add their own services and products to the customer's invoice. 2021 will mark the beginning of a very bright future between Sandler and nexogy."

Ryan Yakos, Senior Vice President of the Midwest Channel said, "We're delighted to now offer nexogy as a great addition to the Sandler Partners portfolio. nexogy allows teams to communicate internally and with customers by facilitating all your communications channels from one spot, including phone systems, texting, internet access and video conferencing. Partners will be able to offer their customers these unique and competitive solutions that can become a vital part of their businesses. We know the Sandler Partners and nexogy teams will align to offer unmatched support within this new opportunity."

About nexogy

nexogy has been providing communications services to thousands of businesses since 1999, bringing new technology to desktops and devices, matched with outstanding support and customer service.

About Sandler Partners

Sandler Partners is America's fastest-growing master agent and distributor of connectivity and cloud services. In 2020, Sandler Partners was included on the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the 11th straight year. Over the years, we've expanded beyond our telecom roots to deliver best-in-class cloud, colo, mobility, continuity, and security solutions from 200+ suppliers through a network of expert technology sales partners — agents, VARs, and MSPs — to thousands of small, medium, and enterprise organizations nationwide.

