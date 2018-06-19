nexogy Enables SMS to Customer's Business Phone Numbers

Unlike other VoIP providers, we do not use someone else's SMS gateway to handle incoming or outgoing SMS text messages. At nexogy, we have developed our own proprietary integration to and from SMS providers maximizing service quality while minimizing delivery times. Landline and toll-free number SMS text messages are delivered directly to our customers desktop application allowing for a quick response and "instant message-style" conversational experience.

Additionally, nexogy brings SMS text messaging services to call centers through their local or toll-free number allowing them to quickly respond to customer inquiries ACD/Queue style; every SMS text message received can be handle by a single or a group of agents to quickly cater to their demanding customer base.

About nexogy

Miami, FL.-based nexogy was founded in 1999 and has been offering communications services since then. The company offers Hosted VoIP, Managed Services and business Internet services across the U.S. to thousands of customers.

Media contact:

Oliver Verde

1-305-503-5293

oliver.verde@nexogy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexogy-enables-sms-to-customers-business-phone-numbers-300668885.html

SOURCE nexogy

Related Links

http://www.nexogy.com

