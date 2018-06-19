nexogy Enables SMS to Customer's Business Phone Numbers

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nexogy adds SMS text messaging service to business' landlines and toll-free numbers allowing their customers to reach out via SMS as an option to a regular phone call.
"This will allow our customers to send and receive business text messages from/to any other mobile device or SMS capable phone number. Our customers' existing DIDs or phone number scan be used to communicate via text just as you would to to and from any mobile phone," said Carlos Lahrssen President and CEO.
Unlike other VoIP providers, we do not use someone else's SMS gateway to handle incoming or outgoing SMS text messages. At nexogy, we have developed our own proprietary integration to and from SMS providers maximizing service quality while minimizing delivery times. Landline and toll-free number SMS text messages are delivered directly to our customers desktop application allowing for a quick response and "instant message-style" conversational experience.
Additionally, nexogy brings SMS text messaging services to call centers through their local or toll-free number allowing them to quickly respond to customer inquiries ACD/Queue style; every SMS text message received can be handle by a single or a group of agents to quickly cater to their demanding customer base.
About nexogy
Miami, FL.-based nexogy was founded in 1999 and has been offering communications services since then. The company offers Hosted VoIP, Managed Services and business Internet services across the U.S. to thousands of customers.
