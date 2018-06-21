nexogy Pioneers VoIP Key System for Retail and Food Industry

MIAMI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to fulfill high demand for legacy Key Systems, nexogy emulates features and functionality and designs first-of-breed Hosted VoIP Key Systems for the retail and food chains.

"This will allow our customers to maintain the exact same functionality of legacy Key Systems while receiving full benefits from a Hosted VoIP service. Shared Line Appearance or SLAs are offered through a full line of high-end IP Phones, capable of handling up to 12 simultaneous calls," said Carlos Lahrssen President and CEO.