nexogy Pioneers VoIP Key System for Retail and Food Industry

MIAMI, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to fulfill high demand for legacy Key Systems, nexogy emulates features and functionality and designs first-of-breed Hosted VoIP Key Systems for the retail and food chains.
"This will allow our customers to maintain the exact same functionality of legacy Key Systems while receiving full benefits from a Hosted VoIP service. Shared Line Appearance or SLAs are offered through a full line of high-end IP Phones, capable of handling up to 12 simultaneous calls," said Carlos Lahrssen President and CEO.
Unlike other VoIP providers, nexogy offers a call path commercial models that present significant savings over the per-user model. If a retail store requires 16 IP Phones but needs only 6 simultaneous calls/lines, nexogy will not charge a monthly fee for the phones or users in service.
Additionally, nexogy maintains its full set of features typical of a Hosted PBX offering that allow VoIP Key Systems to add functionality never possible before.
About nexogy
Miami, FL.-based nexogy was founded in 1999 and has been offering communications services since then. The company offers Hosted VoIP, Managed Services and business Internet services across the U.S. to thousands of customers.
