Nexpart Multi-Seller Rolls into SEMA/AAPEX Empowering the Industry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexpart Multi-Seller is rolling into SEMA/AAPEX November 4th leading and empowering the industry. It is the one platform for Aftermarket Parts, OE Dealers, Heavy Duty, Salvage, and now Tires. With Multi-Seller, repair shop buyers, installers and service centers are saving time, turning jobs like never before. Multi-Seller brings speed and efficiency for the repair shops. Shops get real-time access to local inventory and wholesale pricing in one platform powered by North America's largest supplier network, delivering unmatched value at absolutely no cost to repair shops. As an added bonus, buyers can now also earn rewards. Nexpart launched their comprehensive tire catalog earlier this year. Shops can now order tires from over 75 national distributors, including ATD, TireHub, and Tire Rack Wholesale, all within Nexpart's Multi-Seller Platform.

Nexpart Multi-Seller connects parts buyers to the distributor and other sellers in their area. It's quick and easy to use, works on any device, and is integrated to over 50 of the top Shop Management Systems such as Mitchell 1, Tekmetric, ALLDATA, and many more. This means shops can buy parts using Nexpart Multi-Seller directly from their SMS enabling significantly faster workflows. Getting connected to a Shop Management System is turnkey and easy. See the full list of integrations at https://www.whisolutions.com/partners/ .

Shop buyers are also earning with the Nexpart Multi-Seller Rewards program, getting up to $500 back annually on parts orders. Points appear at checkout and are easy to track and redeem.

Learn more at https://www.whisolutions.com/rewards/ .

Sellers and Distributors are getting more "at bats" with exposure to new and existing customers, meeting buyers on their own turf, and bringing their inventory right to the point-of-sale, within the installer's daily workflow. Distributors can learn more at https://www.whisolutions.com

Visit Nexpart Multi-Seller at SEMA Booth #11723 November 5-7, or Visit AAPEX Booth #A1238 November 4-6.

About Nexpart Multi-Seller:

Nexpart Multi-Seller offers automotive parts buyers access to North America's largest seller network. It simplifies parts ordering and improves supply chain management for repair shops and distributors. Discover more at nexpart.com.

