NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires ChiroCredit

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and a leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of ChiroCredit, a provider of continuing education for chiropractors, podiatric and naturopathic physicians, physical therapists and other healthcare professionals.

Founded in 2001, ChiroCredit has been a hub of affordable, convenient and regularly updated courses, certificates and exam preparation materials for a growing number of healthcare professionals, including chiropractors, acupuncturists, athletic trainers and other allied health professionals. ChiroCredit will join KnowFully's PharmCon division, which has been a leading provider of online continuing education for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers for 30 years. Since joining KnowFully in 2019, PharmCon has gained significant momentum, expanding its digital continuing education ("CE") catalog and certification programs, introducing the first adaptive learning-based exam preparation courses in the industry and welcoming The Rx Consultant, a provider of subscription-based CE, into its family of brands.

"PharmCon has a strong track record of creating high quality, tailored education for healthcare professionals, and the addition of ChiroCredit builds on our solid foundation," said Amy Burmeister, Senior Vice President of PharmCon. "With ChiroCredit, we will enhance our ability to serve a broad range of healthcare professionals and will be better able to meet their unique learning and development needs, ultimately furthering our mission of helping healthcare professionals improve lives and achieve clinical excellence."

"ChiroCredit is thrilled to join the KnowFully Learning Group family," said Paul Powers, DC, CEO of ChiroCredit. "We are excited to bring our 20 years of experience working with a diverse range of healthcare professionals – from chiropractors and acupuncturists to athletic trainers and more – to PharmCon and are looking forward to leveraging PharmCon's innovative technology to deliver expanded opportunities and enhanced value for our customers."

About KnowFully

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter more efficiently. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

About PharmCon

Founded in 1990, PharmCon was acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in August of 2019. PharmCon's suite of solutions includes innovative exam preparation and continuing education courses for current and aspiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers. Through its ecommerce brand freeCE.com, PharmCon is the largest provider of live online continuing education ("CE") services to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

About ChiroCredit

Since 2001, ChiroCredit has been an online provider of continuing education for chiropractic, podiatric and naturopathic physicians, occupational therapy, physical therapy, certified hand therapists, doctors of veterinary medicine, veterinary technicians, nurses, massage therapy and athletic trainers. For more information, please visit chirocredit.com.

About NexPhase

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare and software & services. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for nearly a decade. The firm has completed over 75 investments including add-ons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $200 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

