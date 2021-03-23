NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Acquires The Rx Consultant

RADNOR, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowFully Learning Group ("KnowFully" or the "Company"), a NexPhase Capital-backed company and leading provider of continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and digital learning solutions to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors, today announced the acquisition of The Rx Consultant, a subscription-based provider of pharmaceutical news and continuing education for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and nurses. The Rx Consultant will join KnowFully under its PharmCon division.

PharmCon has provided top-quality continuing education for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers for over 30 years. Since becoming part of KnowFully in 2019, PharmCon has expanded its digital continuing education ("CE") offerings, introduced the first adaptive learning-based exam preparation courses in the industry and launched an innovative new vaccination training program for pharmacy technicians that greatly expands access by leveraging a unique video upload process.

Founded in 1991, The Rx Consultant provides pharmacists, nurses and other healthcare providers with accurate, timely and unbiased updates on top-selling drugs and common health conditions in the form of a monthly subscription. With a focus on busy, front-line workers seeking timely information, The Rx Consultant's expert-written, peer-reviewed content is condensed for fast reading, while also maintaining a high standard for quality. With accreditation from ACPE and the CA BRN, The Rx Consultant has provided reliable continuing education for thirty years.

The Rx Consultant's continuing education and news columns will complement PharmCon's extensive offering of live CE webinars and enhance its on-demand course catalog. With a shared commitment to offering timely, evidence-based CE for healthcare professionals, PharmCon and The Rx Consultant will work together to develop relevant, actionable educational resources for current learners, while expanding the reach and educational offerings of both brands.

"The Rx Consultant has a long track record of excellence in pharmacy education, and it provides a strong complement to PharmCon's portfolio of continuing education," said Amy Burmeister, senior vice president of PharmCon. "We're excited for The Rx Consultant's founder, Terry Baker, to join the team and bring her unique blend of patient-centered and clinician-focused approach to our collective offerings."

Terry Baker, PharmD, founder and chief editor of The Rx Consultant adds, "We are looking forward to joining the KnowFully family of brands and leveraging its extensive resources to continue to provide excellent, timely and useful content to healthcare professionals. We know that existing customers of both companies will benefit from our combined offerings, as well as the innovations we will be able to make as a result of our work together."

About KnowFully

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group is now a leading provider of end-to-end professional education in the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands enable students and professionals to more efficiently prepare for and pass professional licensure exams, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and leverage the comprehensive, practical, in-depth continuing education they need to remain at the forefront of their industries thereafter. For more information, please visit www.knowfully.com.

About PharmCon

Founded in 1990, PharmCon was acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in August of 2019. PharmCon's suite of solutions includes innovative exam preparation and continuing education courses for current and aspiring pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses and other healthcare providers. Through its ecommerce brand freeCE.com, PharmCon is the largest provider of live online continuing education ("CE") services to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.

About The Rx Consultant

The Rx Consultant is a subscription-based service that delivers practical updates & reviews covering all the top-selling drugs and common health conditions. Founded in 1991, The Rx Consultant has subscribers throughout the United States and Canada. For 30 years, pharmacists, nurses and other practitioners have relied on The Rx Consultant for accurate, unbiased updates they can trust. The Rx Consultant is completely independent of the pharmaceutical industry and has no commercial bias. For more information, please visit rxconsultant.com.

About NexPhase

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software & services. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for nearly a decade. The firm has completed over 75 investments including add-ons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $200 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

