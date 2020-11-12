NexPhase Capital-Backed KnowFully Learning Group Creates New Healthcare Business Unit Focused on Direct-to-Professional Educational Solutions

KnowFully is now better positioned to serve the educational needs of healthcare professionals and institutions. Tweet this

In conjunction with this announcement, KnowFully named Amy Burmeister, a seasoned education technology executive, Senior Vice President, KnowFully Healthcare Direct to lead the new business unit. Ms. Burmeister has significant experience transforming teams and organizations into customer-centric growth engines and a long track record of driving strategic innovation and collaboration at a number of education-focused organizations including The College Board and Pearson. Most recently, she served as Vice President for Product Management at Ellucian, a leading provider of software solutions to more than 2,500 higher education institutions.

In this role, Ms. Burmeister will work closely with Shari Tordoff and Jan Perez, Senior Vice Presidents of CME Outfitters (CMEO). CMEO is KnowFully's commercially supported healthcare education business unit, which delivers innovative, accredited education to healthcare providers and patients.

"I am thrilled by today's announcement, which represents an exciting opportunity for the Company to enhance its direct-to-professional educational solutions," said Eric Cantor, Chief Executive Officer of KnowFully. "I had the distinct privilege of working with Amy previously and couldn't be more pleased to have her join the KnowFully team and lead our KHCD business unit. Amy is a highly creative, gifted leader and I am confident that she will be an incredible asset to our growing healthcare education business."

"KnowFully continues to play a critical role in professional career development and I am excited to begin this new chapter in my career at such an impactful organization," said Ms. Burmeister. "I look forward to leveraging my years of experience in education technology and product innovation as we take KnowFully's direct-to-professional healthcare brands to a new level of success."

KnowFully is backed by NexPhase Capital, LP, a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm.

About the KnowFully Learning Group

Founded in 1985 as Surgent McCoy CPE, LLC, the KnowFully Learning Group now provides continuing professional education and exam preparation courses to the accounting, finance, and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's brands help exam takers become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and remain informed on the latest trends in their industries thereafter.

About NexPhase

NexPhase Capital, LP is a thematic and operationally-focused private equity firm that invests in lower middle market growth-oriented companies within three distinct sectors: consumer, healthcare, and software & services. The firm partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NexPhase's partners have invested together for nearly a decade. The firm has completed nearly 60 investments including add-ons and targets control equity investments between $25 million and $75 million. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

