NexPhase Capital Partners with Always Best Care to Support Continued Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPhase Capital, LP ("NexPhase" or "NPC"), a thematically driven and operationally focused private equity firm, today announced a partnership with Always Best Care ("ABC"), a leading franchisor of in-home senior care services with a demonstrated model for delivering compassionate, high-quality care nationwide. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Rocklin, California, Always Best Care has developed one of the most comprehensive franchised in-home senior care platforms in the U.S. and Canada, operating across roughly 280 territories in more than 30 states and two provinces. The Company offers non-medical personal care, assisted living placement, and skilled home health services, and is recognized for delivering high-quality, compassionate care while supporting its franchise partners.

"Partnering with NexPhase marks an exciting new chapter for Always Best Care," said Jake Brown, President and CEO of ABC. "Our mission has always been to provide seniors with the safest, most dependable care options while supporting families and providing them with peace of mind. NexPhase shares that commitment and brings the expertise and resources to help us further strengthen our franchise network and operational support capabilities, while investing in new and exciting opportunities for continuous innovation. Together, we'll endeavor to accelerate growth and expand access to compassionate, high-quality care for the seniors we serve."

"Always Best Care has established itself as a respected leader in the senior care industry, empowering local owners to deliver high-quality, compassionate care in their communities," said Chip Robie, Partner at NexPhase Capital. "We believe the Company is well positioned to benefit from durable demographic and industry tailwinds, and we look forward to working with the team to support its continued growth in this next chapter."

Always Best Care was advised by Baird as financial advisor and Nixon Peabody as legal counsel. NexPhase was advised by Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP as legal counsel.

About Always Best Care

Founded in 1996, Always Best Care Senior Services is based on the belief that having the right people for the right level of care means peace of mind for the client and family. Always Best Care has been assisting seniors with a wide range of conditions and personal needs for nearly 30 years and currently provides thousands of hours of care every year. Franchise opportunities are available to individuals interested in leveraging the company's clear strategy and proven track record for delivering affordable, dependable service to seniors in their local areas.

Always Best Care also offers exclusive programs such as Always in Touch, Balance Tracking System, remote patient monitoring and a 24/7 Virtual Care. For more information regarding Always Best Care's solutions, visit www.alwaysbestcare.com.

About NexPhase Capital

NexPhase Capital is a thematically driven and operationally focused lower middle-market private equity firm that makes control investments in growth-oriented and capital-efficient companies within three distinct industry verticals: healthcare, software, and consumer. NexPhase partners with companies that have reached a growth inflection point and are seeking a value-added partner to help navigate the company's "next phase." The NexPhase team has extensive industry and operational experience and NPC's Partners have invested together for over 15 years. NexPhase has completed over 110 investments, including add-ons, and targets control equity investments between $40 million and $225 million. Since inception, NexPhase has raised and managed approximately $2.6 billion of capital. For more information, please visit www.NexPhase.com.

