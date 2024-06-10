NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Releases Investor Presentation

News provided by

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Jun 10, 2024, 18:00 ET

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust ("NXDT") (NYSE: NXDT) released today an investor presentation. The presentation can be found here and on the NXDT website, NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE: NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is an externally advised, publicly traded, diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, development, and management of opportunistic and value-add investments throughout the United States across multiple sectors where NexPoint and its affiliates have operational expertise. NXDT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors X, L.P. For more information, please visit nxdt.nexpoint.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
[email protected]

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]

SOURCE NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

